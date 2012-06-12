Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APR Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Aysha Apparels LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned East India Construction Co. Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Fac East India Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Export Import Bank of India CP Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 450 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A3+ Gharda Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 1625 Reaffirmed Discounting * Interchangeable with export packing credit/foreign bill of exchange. Gharda Chemicals Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Reaffirmed Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 700 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit India Gold Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1180 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2050 Reaffirmed Ponneri Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 868.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit ProgrammeFAAA - Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.7 Assigned Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 33.3 Assigned Fac APR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 36.3 Reaffirmed Fac Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Aysha Apparels TL CRISIL BB- 30.1 Assigned Aysha Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Fac East India Construction Co. CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 235709 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Fac Garg Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Interchangeable with Cash credit Garg Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.9 Reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Gharda Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 175 Reaffirmed Gharda Chemicals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Hariyana International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit for clean OD of Rs.90 million and interchangeable fully with non fund based limits Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 185 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit for clean OD of Rs.90 million and interchangeable fully with non fund based limits India Gold Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed *Full inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Packing Credit limits Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed *Full inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Packing Credit limits JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 190 Reaffirmed JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed Johnson Agritech & Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Johnson Agritech & Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 54.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL D 327.7 Assigned Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 2250 Reaffirmed # Cash credit facilities are completely interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan limits to the extent of 1300.0 Millions and Cash credit facilities are completely interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency limits to the extent of 750.0 Millions. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Maharaja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B 230 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5 Assigned Fac PBEL Property Development (India) Pvt WC Fac CRISIL BB- 440 Assigned Ltd Ponneri Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Ponneri Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Rishabh Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Fac Rishabh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 39 Assigned Rishabh Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 230 Assigned Sharma Chemicals & Adhesive CC CRISIL B 73 Assigned Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) LT Loan CRISIL BBB 13 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.2 Assigned Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 59.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 134950 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.1 Assigned VIP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 950 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 58.2 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Fac Winner Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)