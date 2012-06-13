Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Jayashree Jewellers Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 240 Assigned Fac Jayashree Jewellers Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 150 Assigned K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 12 Reaffirmed Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 370 Reaffirmed Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 540 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Bank Guarantee up to Rs. 150 Million Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Luminous Teleinfra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Luminous Teleinfra Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2 29 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs ProgrammeCRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development New Choudhary Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Assigned Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 255 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advika Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 100 Downgrade from CRISIL BB Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1420 Downgrade from CRISIL BB Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed * Include sublimit of Packing Credit of 4.0 Million Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Fac Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 91 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 114.3 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.6 Reaffirmed Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 168.3 Assigned Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.7 Assigned Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3.9 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commodity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r debenture Ethix Vandan TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Fifth Avenue Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Fac Fifth Avenue Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fifth Avenue Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Science Jai Maa Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Jayashree Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Fac K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 517.9 Reaffirmed Fac K.S.Subbiah Pillai & Co (India) Ltd WC Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 10.6 Reaffirmed Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Luminous Teleinfra Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Luminous Teleinfra Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Luminous Teleinfra Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Luminous Teleinfra Ltd TL CRISIL A- 525 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 607.5 Reaffirmed Fac M.L.Exports WC Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Maa Sarda Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 42 Assigned Fac Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 164.4 Assigned Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2.1 Reaffirmed Marvel Associates Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 135.6 Reaffirmed Fac Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 600000 Reaffirmed Development New Choudhary Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Pashankar Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160* Reaffirmed *includes an Electronic Dealer Finance System (EDFS) sub limit of Rs. 140.00 Million Pashankar Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 520 Reaffirmed Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 276 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74 Reaffirmed Sai Hemaja Aerobricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Enhanced from Rs. 70 Million Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44.5 Assigned Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Assigned Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Shree Chanchal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.7 Reaffirmed Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 177.8 Reaffirmed Fac Suman Electric Udyogs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 94.7 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35.3 Reaffirmed Fac Tejraj Promoters and Builders TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)