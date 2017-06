Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 52.4 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Inland Letter of Credit Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.2.5 million Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A2 Associated Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300$ Assigned $Includes sublimit letter of credit Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1125# Assigned #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.20.0 million Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed BSA Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned under LOC Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 58.2 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 250 Billion) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 152000 Reaffirmed *Fund and non-fund based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Fac Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 61.7 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 1000* Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Interchangeable with bill discounting facility to the extent of Rs.1500 million Umananda Rice Mill Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almondz Finanz Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB- - Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Associated Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Associated Manufacturing Company TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 642.3 Assigned Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.7 Assigned Fac Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 175* Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB+ BSA Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.100.00 million and Includes sub limit of Inland letter of Credit/Foreign letter of credit/Bank Guarantee to an extent of Rs 30.00MLn BSA Steels Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Multicomplex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 130.18 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 105 Billion Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 236000 Reaffirmed *Fund and non-fund based facilities are fully interchangeable Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.4 Reaffirmed Fac Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.8 Reaffirmed Jai Maa Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 122.1 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Fac Kejriwal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2295.9 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 990.9 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 13.2 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95.3 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 19.9 Reaffirmed Fac Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf & CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded Jewellers from CRISIL BBB Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf & LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded Jewellers from CRISIL BBB Radha Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB- Radha Smelters Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB- #fully interchangeable with cash credit Radha Smelters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB- Radha Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 145.5 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB- Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 276 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 74 Reaffirmed Tilak Industries CC# CRISIL B 85 Assigned # Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs. 20.00Million Tilak Industries Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 15 Assigned * long term facility Umananda Rice Mill Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Umananda Rice Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)