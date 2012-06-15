Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49 Assigned Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ BOC India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed BOC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 281 Reaffirmed Britex Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Britex Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.8 Reaffirmed Chadalavada Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chadalavada Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 1450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dev Priya Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Durian Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 255.5 Reaffirmed Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Harsha Stone Industries Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 18.5 Assigned * Includes post shipment credit limit without usance of Rs 6.00 Million Kaygee Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Kaygee Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned M/s Nabam Tullon BG CRISIL A3 202.5 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 500* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs. 500.0 million interchangeable upto Rs. 50.0 million with BG/LC Met Trade (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600** Reaffirmed ** Includes, Rs. 300.0 million fully interchangeable with Buyers credit Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Metal Gems BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Metalkraft Roll Forming Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Exchange CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac Nichrome India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pincon Spirit Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Controls BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Controls LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Roland Exports LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Assigned Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Sri Saraswathi Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Surya Alloy Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Surya Alloy Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D UltraTech Cement Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 521.8 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 95.8 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Reaffirmed Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 31 Assigned Fac Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 183.8 Reaffirmed B.D Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned B.D Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 159.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ BOC India Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Cash Credit, Bill Discounting and Cheque discounting facilities Britex Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Britex Engineering Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Chadalavada Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dev Priya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dev Priya Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dhandapani Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 110.2 Reaffirmed * One time letter of credit of Rs 10.0 Million Durian Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3.4 Reaffirmed Fac ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Harsha Stone Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Kaygee Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kaygee Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 143.6 Reaffirmed M/s Nabam Tullon CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.5 Assigned MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Met Trade (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 580*** Reaffirmed ***Includes Rs. 580.0 million interchangeable with cash credit up to Rs. 250.0 million and with PCFC up to Rs.450 million Met Trade (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4990* Reaffirmed * Includes interchangeable with PCFC upto Rs. 4520.0 million; with buyers credit upto Rs. 3380.0 million and with Bank guarantee/letter of credit upto Rs.133 Met Trade (India) Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 400**** Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ****Includes Rs. 400.0 million interchangeable upto Rs. 50.0 million with cash credit and fully interchangeable with Buyers credit and BG/LC Met Trade (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3930 Reaffirmed Metal Gems CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Metal Gems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Metalkraft Roll Forming Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Metalkraft Roll Forming Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Nichrome India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Nichrome India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Reaffirmed NSP BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 490 Reaffirmed NSP BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac NSP Variegate PP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 182 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- NSP Variegate PP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 182 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- NSP Variegate RG Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 133 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pincon Spirit Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Pincon Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 11000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 7750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 15840 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 4160 Reaffirmed Fac Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pramod Telecom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Precision Controls CC CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Precision Controls LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 181.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Regent Resorts & Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Roland Exports CC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sahuwala High Pressure Cylinders (P) CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sahuwala High Pressure Cylinders (P) LT Loan CRISIL D 420 Reaffirmed Ltd Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 29 Assigned Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan* CRISIL B 30 Assigned *includes sub limit of Foreign bill discounting of Rs.10.00 Million Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 146 Reaffirmed Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 233 Assigned Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Signature International Foods India Pvt TL CRISIL B 150* Assigned Ltd Includes the sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs. 150.00 miliion Signature International Foods India Pvt CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ltd Signature International Foods India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ltd Fac SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 59.5 Assigned Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 139 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Sri Saraswathi Saw Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Surya Alloy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 774.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Surya Alloy Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 523.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 196.8 Assigned Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 0.7 Assigned Fac The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 1899 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Ruby Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 201 Upgraded from CRISIL D UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AAA 20831.1 Reaffirmed Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 