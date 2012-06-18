Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac^ ^Interchangeable with Invoice/Cheque Discounting Facility Asian Paints Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned Dhoot Compack Ltd BG CRISIL A2 34.5 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Bills Payable* CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting facility Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Payable** **Interchangeable with usance foreign bills payable facility Gujarat Insecticides Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed K. Nag Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Precision Controls BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Controls LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3) R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 0.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2.65 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, supplier's credit undertaking and letter of undertaking with a sub limit of Rs.0.50 billion of bank guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL 31500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) A1+(SO) (Enhanced from Rs.23.5 Billion) Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL 6.8 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90* Assigned *Fully interchangeable Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 50* Assigned *Fully interchangeable U.K.Textiles Standby Export CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Packing Credit U.K.Textiles Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Assigned -Discounting U.K.Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 72 Assigned Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Fac Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned *Fully interchangeable Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned *Fully interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 206 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for letter of credit Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Paints Ltd CC /WC Demand Loan FacCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed *Facility to be availed for capex Bright Castings CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Bright Castings Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bright Castings Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dev Priya Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dev Priya Product Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Product Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac ETC Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Evergreen Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Fac Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL D 61.5 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit facility Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Genom Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Gen-X Abode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Gen-X Abode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Gujarat Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt External Commercial CRISIL A- 173 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowings Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt TL CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 151.2 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac K. Nag Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Fac Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.2 Assigned Fac Precision Controls CC CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Precision Controls LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 58 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55.5 Reaffirmed Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 320* Assigned *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of Rs158.00 Million Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Sterlite Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A 0.6 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd CC/WC Demand CRISIL A 1 Reaffirmed Loan/Bill Discounting Sterlite Energy Ltd Proposed LOC/Letter CRISIL A 2.5 Reaffirmed of Undertaking Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Undertaking* AA+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.