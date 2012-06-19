Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Biological E. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Biological E. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank of India CP Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Hindustan Insecticides Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit: bank guarantee/bid bonds of up to Rs.10 Million Lila Dhar Devki Nandan BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) Pvt BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shreyans Creation Global Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 41 Assigned Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Vinayaka Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export-Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Anand Solvex Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Ananya Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Biological E. Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Biological E. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Reaffirmed Fac Biological E. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1779.2 Reaffirmed Damati Plastics LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Damati Plastics Export Packing Credit*CRISIL D 10 Assigned *Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable Damati Plastics BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned *Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable Damati Plastics CC* CRISIL D 20 Assigned Damati Plastics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5.1 Assigned Fac Damati Plastics TL CRISIL D 31.2 Assigned Damati Plastics Foreign LOC CRISIL D 63.7 Assigned Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Dena Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 9500 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 2850 Reaffirmed Bonds Dena Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank CDs CRISIL AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 150 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4650 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Export-Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Fac Export-Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 266419 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.285.709 Billion) Export-Import Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 185 Downgraded from CRISIL B *Includes sublimit for Cheque Discounting of Rs.10.0 Million Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Greenwood High Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hindustan Insecticides Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit: bill purchase/bill discounting of up to Rs.50 Million Institute of Public Enterprise TL CRISIL BBB 610 Reaffirmed Josan Industries Warehouse Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Josan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Josan Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Josan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Josan Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Fac Lila Dhar Devki Nandan CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL BB 66.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB 20.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prasanna Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prasanna Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 235 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.45 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs 70 Million Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rajvi Paper Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Assigned Rajvi Paper Traders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Assigned Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shankar Industries Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 9.4 Assigned Shankar Industries Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Shankar Industries Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.1 Assigned Fac Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 90.7 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Shreyans Creation Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit limit of Rs.5.00 Million is within cash credit limit Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL D 50 Assigned Bill Purchase Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Fac Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Trident Educational Trust (Regd.) TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Trinethra Energy Convertions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 180.8 Reaffirmed Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 370 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for Cheque Discounting of Rs.10.0 Million Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs 40 Million Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 38.4 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL B 77.8 Reaffirmed ^converted from letter of credit Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B 59.8 Reaffirmed Fac Yashraaj Ethanoll Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed Yashraaj Ethanoll Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 290 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)