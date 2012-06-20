Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Annavaram Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned B. Arvindkumar & Co. Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for Export packing credit to the extent of Rs.31.3 Million Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 572 Upgraded from CRISIL D Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Upgraded from CRISIL D Famina Knit Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Famina Knit Fabs BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Famina Knit Fabs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ Downgraded from CRISIL A3 # Includes a sub limit of Rs.300.0 Million for Buyers credit Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Assigned Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75.6 Assigned Isco Track Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Logix Microsystems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Logix Microsystems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Logix Microsystems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mazda Concrete Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14.4 Reaffirmed Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Saraswati Medical and Dental College BG CRISIL A3 57 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+@ 120 PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 40 Assigned Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Vascon BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.7 Assigned A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Adarsh Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre-Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Adinath Jewellery Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Annavaram Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Avenues Pharmaceuticals Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bhanu International Resorts and Hotels LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd. from CRISIL B Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL D Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Famina Knit Fabs TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 444.4 Assigned Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Isco Track Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Logix Microsystems Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Logix Microsystems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre-Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 1126.7 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 2273.3 Reaffirmed M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre-Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed *Limits are fungible between pre- and post-shipment credit facilities Mazda Concrete Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL 555.6 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO) PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Downgraded from CRISIL BB PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Prasad Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Prasad Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Prasad Corporation Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB+ 20* Reaffirmed *Foreign Currency Pre-shipment Credit Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 272.4 Reaffirmed R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rajapushpa Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Sangam Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Saraswati Medical and Dental College TL CRISIL BBB- 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB@ 200 Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB@ 110 Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Vaageswari Educational Society TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300* Reaffirmed *Rs.180 million interchangeable with export packing credit Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75.3 Reaffirmed Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 370.4 Reaffirmed Fac Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 308.3 Reaffirmed Vascon CC CRISIL BB 93.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com