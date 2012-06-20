Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
CRISIL for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Annavaram Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
B. Arvindkumar & Co. Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit for Export packing credit to the extent of Rs.31.3 Million
Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 572 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Famina Knit Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Famina Knit Fabs BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Famina Knit Fabs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
# Includes a sub limit of Rs.300.0 Million for Buyers credit
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Assigned
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75.6 Assigned
Isco Track Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Logix Microsystems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Logix Microsystems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Logix Microsystems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Mazda Concrete Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14.4 Reaffirmed
Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Saraswati Medical and Dental College BG CRISIL A3 57 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+@ 120
PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50.5 Reaffirmed
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Vascon BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.7 Assigned
A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Adarsh Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre-Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Adinath Jewellery Exports Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed
Adinath Jewellery Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Annavaram Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Avenues Pharmaceuticals Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Bhanu International Resorts and Hotels LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
Pvt. Ltd. from CRISIL
B
Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Famina Knit Fabs TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 444.4 Assigned
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned
Isco Track Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Logix Microsystems Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Logix Microsystems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre-Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 1126.7 Reaffirmed
Credit
M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 2273.3 Reaffirmed
M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre-Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
*Limits are fungible between pre- and post-shipment credit facilities
Mazda Concrete Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL 555.6 Reaffirmed
BBB-(SO)
PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
PCH Telecom India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Prasad Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Prasad Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 16.7 Reaffirmed
Prasad Corporation Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB+ 20* Reaffirmed
*Foreign Currency Pre-shipment Credit
Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 272.4 Reaffirmed
R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
R. B. Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Rajapushpa Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned
Rayalaseema Concrete Sleepers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Sangam Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Saraswati Medical and Dental College TL CRISIL BBB- 53 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB@ 200
Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB@ 110
Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sree Vaageswari Educational Society TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned
T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300* Reaffirmed
*Rs.180 million interchangeable with export packing credit
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75.3 Reaffirmed
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 370.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 308.3 Reaffirmed
Vascon CC CRISIL BB 93.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO -
Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com