Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.2 Assigned B & A Packaging India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned B & A Packaging India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC# CRISIL A1@ 600 Ltd #Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, and post import financing Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL D 40 Downgraded #Sublimit for foreign documentary bills negotiation up to Rs.20 million from CRISIL A4 Panorama Apparels India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4610 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed * Can also be taken as letter of credit/letter of undertaking/buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.2.5 billion TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Saumya Mining Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 675 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Allahabad Bank CDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Withdrawal Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.7 Assigned Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.3 Assigned Fac Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 128.6 Assigned B & A Packaging India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69 Assigned B & A Packaging India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd 8.2% Bonds CRISIL 2500 Withdrawn AA-(SO) Chemfilt CC^ CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^100 per cent inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee. Also includes sub-limit of Rs.5.0 million of packing credit, Rs.5.0 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.5.0 million of Foreign Bill Purchase Chemfilt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Chemfilt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Cothas Coffee Company CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Cothas Coffee Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 5 Assigned Grow Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Grow Max India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 690 Assigned Fac Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 560 Assigned Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1230 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL 770 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 11% Bonds CRISIL 800 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 6.5% Bonds CRISIL 494.2 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.35% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Industrial Investment & 7% Bond Series I CRISIL 86 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Ltd Tranche I AA-(SO) Karnataka State Industrial Investment & 7.6% Bond Series I CRISIL 666 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Ltd Tranche II* AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Karnataka State Industrial Investment & 8% Bond Series I CRISIL 246 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Ltd Tranche III* AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Karnataka State Industrial Investment & 8.95% Bond Series I CRISIL 502 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Ltd Tranche IV* AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Karnataka State Industrial Investment & 8.95% Bond Series II* CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Ltd AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series 2012-A CRISIL 5120 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 8.20% Bond Series CRISIL 1003.1 Reaffirmed XII-B* AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.85% Bond Series- CRISIL 677 Reaffirmed XII C* (Option II) AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.90% Bond Series- CRISIL 198 Reaffirmed XII C* AA-(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd TL# CRISIL 499.7 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) #Amount outstanding as on December 13, 2011 Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd CC CRISIL D 108.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 54.1 Assigned Fac Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A@ 1600 Ltd ^Interchangeable with short-term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNRB loan, letter of credit, guarantees, buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment export credit, post-shipment export credit, letter of credit, buyer's credit. Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A@ 750 Ltd Fac Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A@ 4550 Ltd *Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, financial guarantees, working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, buyer's credit, export facility for purchase, pre-shipment loans against export, import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits, and guarantees. Point Perfect Transcription Services TL CRISIL BB- 73.3 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Powertech Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Realtech Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Reshmika Minerals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit and foreign bill-purchase/discounting limit Reshmika Minerals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Reaffirmed Saumya Mining Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9000 Reaffirmed Velammal Subbiah Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.