Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Electro Circuit Systems BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned India Infoline Ltd ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2.0 Billion) @ The rating pertains to the erstwhile India Infoline Marketing Services Ltd's (IMSL) short-term debt; this instrument was transferred to India Infoline Ltd following the merger of IMSL with India Infoline Ltd Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 660 Reaffirmed ** Includes inland foreign guarantees (performance/ financial) of Rs.20.0 Million. Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A2 770 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of up to Rs.20 Million Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.10 Million Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 521.8 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 240 Reassigned * includes submit of buyers credit Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 390 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 294.9 Reaffirmed Fac VVV Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Chintawar Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Chintawar Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Electro Circuit Systems TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Electro Circuit Systems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Fac Electro Circuit Systems CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Hritasha Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29 Assigned Hritasha Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 111 Assigned Fac Hritasha Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Assigned Hritasha Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Hritasha Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned India Infoline Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Joy Guru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Joy Guru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 20 Assigned *Represents marketing loans and loans to rentiers, farmers and traders Joy Guru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.1 Assigned Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Madhya Pradesh Agro Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 43.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.3 Assigned Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.8 Assigned MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 460 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.0 Million of packing credit/foreign bill discounting/bank guarantee and Rs.250.0 Million of foreign currency loan [FCNR (B)] Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Borrowings Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Fac Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 231.6 Reaffirmed Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Fac Priyadarshini Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 585.3 Reaffirmed Rajaram Bapu Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL BB- 1391.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95.9 Assigned Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.8 Assigned Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30.8 Assigned Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.4 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 52.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 158.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.4 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Stand by line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit SP HI-FY Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned Sri Venkataramana Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkataramana Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 310 Assigned Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Tirupati Lifesciences TL CRISIL BB- 47 Assigned Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AAA 23956 Reaffirmed Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 7506.4 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 207.5 Reaffirmed Vishwarupa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Vishwarupa Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned VVV Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)