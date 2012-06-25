Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+SO 2900 Assigned *Guaranteed by Tata Power; facilities are valid till September 30, 2012 Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Ltd Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed M U Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned Services Ltd Enhanced from Rs.30 Billion, * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 2400 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed S. N. Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd ST Debt Including CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme) Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed foreign currency Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ^Rs.50.00 Million interchangeable with Foreign Discounting - Bill Purchase Thomson Rubbers India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme1 FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.3 Assigned Fac Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.7 Assigned Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 58500 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA(SO) 4800 Assigned * Guaranteed by Tata Power; facilities are valid till September 30, 2012 ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II Bonds# CRISIL AAA 611 Reaffirmed #The rating pertains to Upper Tier-II bonds issued by the erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan (BoR), which have been transferred to ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) following the merger of BoR with ICICI Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 37000 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Bonds/Debentures* CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed *The rating pertains to the erstwhile ICICI Ltd's debt instruments rated by CRISIL; these instruments were transferred to ICICI Bank following the merger of ICICI Ltd with ICICI Bank. Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Ltd Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned M U Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Mahalakshmi Plaaza TL CRISIL B 230 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 58010 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 85.09 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 22.72 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Fac Maliram Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 65* Reaffirmed *Includes a gold loan sublimit of Rs.59 Million Mirra and Mirra Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Fac Mirra and Mirra Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned Mirra and Mirra Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Mirra and Mirra Industries Open CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 124.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 390 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed Poojitha Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Poojitha Para Boiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 160.8 Reaffirmed Fac S. N. Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned S.Selladurai Nadar Hotel & Catering CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned World Pvt Ltd S.Selladurai Nadar Hotel & Catering TL CRISIL B 1.7 Assigned World Pvt Ltd Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.4 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 52.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISILBBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Sri Venkata Sai Traders CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned The Weave Land CC CRISIL BB 76 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Thomson Rubbers India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)