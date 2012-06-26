Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed C. Eswara Reddy & Company BG CRISIL A4 43.8 Assigned C. Eswara Reddy & Company Overdraft Facility CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) LOC* CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed * Includes Bank Guarantee limit of Rs.2.5 Million Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency* * Fully Interchangeable with bill purchase facility Centex International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 132.5 Assigned Facility Centex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Foreign Currency* * Both way Interchangeable upto 15 Million Centex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Centex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Assigned Centex International Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase* CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned * Both way Interchangeable upto 15 Million Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Facility Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Credit Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Purchase - Discounting* *Interchangeable with each other Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 140 Assigned *Interchangeable with each other Cold Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A3 16.8 Reaffirmed Gandhar Oil Refinery India LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Gandhar Oil Refinery India BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Genuine Shell Carb Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Global Associates Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Hemlines Textile Exports Pvt Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper; Enhanced from Rs.5 Billion) Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Facility# CRISIL A1+ 58.2 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Kalimata Ispat Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 13838.8 Reaffirmed Facility Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 6161.2 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed * Rs.10 Billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Laila Nutraceuticals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 350 Assigned M/S. N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+@ 100 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A1+@ 2000 Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Precision Upvc Moulders Pvt LOC** CRISIL A3+ 15 (Upgraded from Ltd 'CRISIL A3') *includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs.20 Million Raghavendra Automation Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd Raghavendra Automation Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Raghavendra Automation Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Robbins Tunneling And BG CRISIL A4+ 250 (Downgraded Trenchless Technology (I) from 'CRISIL A3') Score Information LOC & BG CRISIL A3 79 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Shivaji Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sunstar Mercantile Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Sunstar Mercantile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4' V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atria Brindavan Power Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B+ 808 Assigned Atria Power Corporation Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed Atria Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 260 Reaffirmed Facility B R Sponge And Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 (Upgraded from 'CRISIL D') B R Sponge And Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 (Upgraded from 'CRISIL D') B R Sponge And Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40.1 (Upgraded from Facility 'CRISIL D') Bailey Hydropower Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Facility CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 5 Assigned Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Bhadramaruti Concast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 85 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs.85Million C. Eswara Reddy & Company TL CRISIL C 49.7 Assigned Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 20.7 Reaffirmed Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) TL CRISIL BBB 63.7 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 630 Assigned Cold Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Deutsche Asset Management Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Deutsche Asset Management Insta Cash Plus Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Deutsche Asset Management Premier Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Deutsche Asset Management Short Maturity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Deutsche Asset Management DWS Cash CRISIL AAmfs - Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund Deutsche Asset Management DWS Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAmfs - Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Deutsche Asset Management DWS Insta Cash Plus CRISIL AAmfs - Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Deutsche Asset Management DWS Premier Bond Fund CRISIL AAmfs - Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Deutsche Asset Management DWS Short Maturity CRISIL AAmfs - Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Deutsche Asset Management Cash Opportunities CRISIL AAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Elete Ifmr Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 2120 Assigned (Principal) Elete Ifmr Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB(SO) 374 Assigned (Principal) Gandhar Oil Refinery India CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Gandhar Oil Refinery India CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd @ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Gandhar Oil Refinery India LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd *completely interchangeable with buyers credit, cash credit sublimit of Rs.100.Million and Packing Credit sublimit of Rs.100.0 Million. Gandhar Oil Refinery India Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of bills discounting of Rs.20.0 Million and packing credit Rs.4.0 Million. Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Genuine Shell Carb Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Assigned Hemlines Textile Exports Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 83.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 130.18 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Itft Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79.8 Assigned Itft Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 35 Assigned Bk Loan Facility Itft Consultancy Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 1.9 Assigned Itft Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 20 Assigned J.J. Glastronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.4 Assigned J.J. Glastronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase# CRISIL D 46.6 Assigned # Interchangeable with domestic bills for purchase to the extent of Rs 5 Million J.J. Glastronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 40 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 15 Million Jam Hotels And Resorts Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Ltd Jm Financial Products Ltd - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Withdrawn India Commercial Loan Trust - Series Vi - 2010 Jm Financial Products Ltd - Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA-(SO) 165.2 Withdrawn India Commercial Loan Trust - Series Vi - 2010 Jm Financial Products Ltd - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Withdrawn India Commercial Loan Trust - Series Vii - 2010 Jm Financial Products Ltd - Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA-(SO) 165.2 Withdrawn India Commercial Loan Trust - Series Vii - 2010 K Soni Builders And TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Promoters Pvt Ltd Kalimata Ispat Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalimata Ispat Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalimata Ispat Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA+ 41460 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 34670 Reaffirmed Facility Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 77730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Laila Nutraceuticals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Facility Laila Nutraceuticals Long-TL CRISIL B 230 Assigned M/S. N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Msm Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Msm Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 84.6 Assigned Msm Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 45.4 Assigned Facility Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 100 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+@ 720 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+@ 1200 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 24980 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+@ 1186.7 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+@ 283.3 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+@ 6250 New Vision It System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 290 Assigned Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Precision Upvc Moulders Pvt CC* CRISIL BBB 61 (Upgraded from Ltd 'CRISIL BBB-') *includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs.20 Million Raghavendra Automation Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 37.5* Assigned Ltd Includes Stand-by line of credit of Rs.2.5 Million Sandwoods Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67 Assigned Score Information CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Facility Shakambari Niketan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shivaji Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 181.2 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex Long-TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 8.5 Downgraded from Facility 'CRISIL B+ Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sunstar Mercantile Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 (Downgraded from 'CRISIL B') Sunstar Mercantile Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 43.6 (Downgraded from Facility 'CRISIL B') Sunstar Mercantile Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 88.4 (Downgraded from 'CRISIL B') Suraj Precision Engineering CC CRISIL D 90 (Downgraded from Works Pvt Ltd 'CRISIL BB') Suraj Precision Engineering Long-TL CRISIL D 41.6 (Downgraded Works Pvt Ltd from 'CRISIL BB') Uttam Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai And Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 412.5 Reaffirmed Company Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai And Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB- 1337.5 Reaffirmed Company Vijay Engineering Equipment TL CRISIL B 29 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vijay Engineering Equipment Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 257 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Facility Vijay Engineering Equipment CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vijay Engineering Equipment Channel Financing CRISIL B 64 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Vishal Chain And Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vishal Chain And Jewellery Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 536.8 Assigned Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 146.7 Assigned Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 266.5 Assigned Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)