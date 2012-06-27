Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Rasayan Ltd LOC (LC)* CRISIL A1 260 Assigned
* Interchangeable between LC and buyer's credit
Bharat Rasayan Ltd BG(BG)** CRISIL A1 2 Assigned
**Interchangeable between LC and BG
BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 3750 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1750 Million
Choice Electricals BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Choice Electricals BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
DSM International FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
under LOC
GD Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
GD Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawn
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4200 Reaffirmed
Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Konark Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
Madhav Steel (Ship Breaking Division) LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Development
Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Withdrawn
Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed
Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 438.9 Reaffirmed
*Rs.184.9 million interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Rs.254 interchangeable with Bank
Guarantee/ Buyer's Credit.
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Ltd
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Ltd
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Susira Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Susira Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Discounting
Tirupati Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Tirupati Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog Pvt BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Ltd
Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Fac
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
* Includes Sub-Limit of cash credit of Rs.7.5 Million
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB+ 185.4 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 44.6 Reaffirmed
Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
BF Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Rasayan Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned
*Interchangeable between CC and EPC/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/foreign bill purchase (FBP)
Bharat Rasayan Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 70 Assigned
Credit*
* Interchangeable between EPC and FBD/FBP
Bharat Rasayan Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A+ 60 Assigned
Bharat Rasayan Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 325 Assigned
Bharat Rasayan Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned
Borrowings
BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL C 2480 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of Rs.1000 Million
BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL C 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Choice Electricals TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Choice Electricals CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Choice Electricals TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Choice Electricals CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 337.7 Reaffirmed
* Capex Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit (Letter of Comfort) for Rs. 337.7 Mn. with usance
period of one year as sub limit under term loan
Dehradun Premier Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 99.5 Reaffirmed
Divya Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
E R Automotives Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
E R Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 13 Assigned
Fac
Guru Ram Dass Education Society TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.2 Reaffirmed
IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 119.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
J. N. Traders CC CRISIL C 65 Assigned
J. N. Traders TL CRISIL C 25 Assigned
Jay Formulations Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.3 Assigned
Jay Formulations Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.7 Assigned
Fac
Jay Formulations Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
Jay Formulations Ltd LOC CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1450 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1606 Reaffirmed
Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 217 Reaffirmed
Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 103 Reaffirmed
Madhav Industrial Corporation CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Madhav Steel (Ship Breaking Division) CC* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of credit
Micro Supreme Auto Industries (India) CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Micro Supreme Auto Industries (India) TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53 Assigned
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
* Includes Foreign Bill Discounting Limit of Rs.25 Million, and Buyers Credit of Rs.10 Million
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
*Includes LC sub-limit of Rs.30 Million
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned
Development
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 620000 Reaffirmed
Development
Nexo Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Nexo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed
Noble Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Noble Industries LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Noble Industries TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Patran Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Patran Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned
Patran Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 151 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Gold Card of 13.5 Million and Rs.70 million interchangeable with Packing
Credit/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting
Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 100 Assigned
Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned
Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Susira Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned
Susira Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned
Susira Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 64 Assigned
Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 149.8 Reaffirmed
Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20.2 Reaffirmed
Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Tirupati Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned
VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned
VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 28 Assigned
Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
