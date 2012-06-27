Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned ASL Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd LOC (LC)* CRISIL A1 260 Assigned * Interchangeable between LC and buyer's credit Bharat Rasayan Ltd BG(BG)** CRISIL A1 2 Assigned **Interchangeable between LC and BG BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 3750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1750 Million Choice Electricals BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Choice Electricals BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed DSM International FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned under LOC GD Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed GD Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4200 Reaffirmed Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Konark Exim Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Madhav Steel (Ship Breaking Division) LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 438.9 Reaffirmed *Rs.184.9 million interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Rs.254 interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Buyer's Credit. Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Ltd Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Susira Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Susira Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Discounting Tirupati Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Tirupati Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog Pvt BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Ltd Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOUBP* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned * Includes Sub-Limit of cash credit of Rs.7.5 Million ASL Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB+ 185.4 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac ASL Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 44.6 Reaffirmed Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Auto Carriage Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed BF Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned *Interchangeable between CC and EPC/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/foreign bill purchase (FBP) Bharat Rasayan Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 70 Assigned Credit* * Interchangeable between EPC and FBD/FBP Bharat Rasayan Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A+ 60 Assigned Bharat Rasayan Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 325 Assigned Bharat Rasayan Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Borrowings BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL C 2480 Downgraded from CRISIL B- * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of Rs.1000 Million BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL C 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Choice Electricals TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Choice Electricals CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Choice Electricals TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Choice Electricals CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 337.7 Reaffirmed * Capex Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit (Letter of Comfort) for Rs. 337.7 Mn. with usance period of one year as sub limit under term loan Dehradun Premier Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Divya Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned E R Automotives Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned E R Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 13 Assigned Fac Guru Ram Dass Education Society TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.2 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 119.8 Reaffirmed Fac J. N. Traders CC CRISIL C 65 Assigned J. N. Traders TL CRISIL C 25 Assigned Jay Formulations Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.3 Assigned Jay Formulations Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.7 Assigned Fac Jay Formulations Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Jay Formulations Ltd LOC CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1450 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1606 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 217 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 103 Reaffirmed Madhav Industrial Corporation CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Madhav Steel (Ship Breaking Division) CC* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of credit Micro Supreme Auto Industries (India) CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Micro Supreme Auto Industries (India) TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53 Assigned Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned * Includes Foreign Bill Discounting Limit of Rs.25 Million, and Buyers Credit of Rs.10 Million Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned *Includes LC sub-limit of Rs.30 Million National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 620000 Reaffirmed Development Nexo Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Fac Nexo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Noble Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Noble Industries LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Noble Industries TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Patran Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 150 Assigned Patran Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Patran Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 151 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Gold Card of 13.5 Million and Rs.70 million interchangeable with Packing Credit/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 100 Assigned Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Ltd Fac Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Susira Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned Susira Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Susira Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 64 Assigned Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 149.8 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20.2 Reaffirmed Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Technology Frontiers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Tirupati Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vichitra Prestressed Concrete Udyog Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned VMR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 28 Assigned Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)