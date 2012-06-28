Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Assigned
Hotel Leelaventure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 136 Suspended
Jaihind Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2710.3 Revised from
CARE A3+
K. K. Continental Trade Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned
Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 312.5 Assigned
Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A4 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 270 Withdrawn
Series I
Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A5 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 915 Withdrawn
Series I
Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A6 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 1041 Withdrawn
Series I
Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A7 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 567 Withdrawn
Series I
Credit Enhancement Trust 2009 Class A8 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 167 Withdrawn
Series I
Essar Shipping Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 400 Assigned
Hotel Leelaventure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 31191.6 Suspended
Hotel Leelaventure Ltd NCD issue CARE BB+ 900 Suspended
Jaihind Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6918 Revised from
CARE BBB+
K. K. Continental Trade Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned
Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.2 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
