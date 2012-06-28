Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Airvision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG * CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable with each other Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable with each other Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 10.85 Reaffirmed Garg Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Assigned Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Bill-Purchase CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs.1500 Million of letter of comfort Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22 Reaffirmed Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Fac Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Foreign Currency Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Revathi Equipment Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Sheelu Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Packing Credit Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 600 Assigned Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A1 850 Assigned UMANG'S Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affable Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Airvision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Fac Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Credit Apex Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Balaji Extrusions & Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions & Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Bhagavathi Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Bhagavathi Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Bharat Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 97 Assigned Bharat Ispat Udyog LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 88.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Disha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Assigned Disha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 343 Assigned Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.3 Assigned Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL D 100 Assigned Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2.75 Reaffirmed Food Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Food Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Food Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL 40000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Garg Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Assigned Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Assigned Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Kular Construction Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kular Construction Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kular Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1592.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meghalaya Bitchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Meghalaya Bitchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Mehta & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned National Highway Authority of India TL CRISIL BBB- 6003.2 Assigned (SO) Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed Noble Industries CC CRISIL BB- 97 Reaffirmed Noble Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Fac Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 198 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A- 880 Downgraded from CRISIL A Revathi Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A- 63.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 1.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3.3 Assigned Fac (SO) Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 5596.7 Assigned (SO) Supreme Housing and Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1470 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Technical Associates Ltd TL CRISIL A 33.8 Assigned Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned UMANG'S Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned Fac Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 