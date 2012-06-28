Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Airvision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG * CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
* fully interchangeable with each other
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
* fully interchangeable with each other
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 10.85 Reaffirmed
Garg Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Assigned
Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Bill-Purchase CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Rs.1500 Million of letter of comfort
Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned
Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22 Reaffirmed
Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed
Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Revathi Equipment Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Sheelu Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Sheelu Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Packing Credit
Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 600 Assigned
Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A1 850 Assigned
UMANG'S Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Affable Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Airvision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Credit
Apex Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned
Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Balaji Extrusions & Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Balaji Extrusions & Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Bhagavathi Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Bhagavathi Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Bharat Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 97 Assigned
Bharat Ispat Udyog LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 88.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.9 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
D.K. Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Disha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Assigned
Disha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 343 Assigned
Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.3 Assigned
Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Edelweiss Trading and Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2.75 Reaffirmed
Food Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed
AAA(SO)
Food Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed
AAA(SO)
Food Corporation of India Bond Programme CRISIL 40000 Reaffirmed
AAA(SO)
Garg Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Fac
Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Assigned
Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Assigned
Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kasturchand Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kular Construction Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Kular Construction Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Kular Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
D
Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1592.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Meghalaya Bitchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Meghalaya Bitchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Mehta & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
National Highway Authority of India TL CRISIL BBB- 6003.2 Assigned
(SO)
Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed
Noble Industries CC CRISIL BB- 97 Reaffirmed
Noble Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed
Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Fac
Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 198 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A- 880 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Revathi Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A- 63.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 1.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3.3 Assigned
Fac (SO)
Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 5596.7 Assigned
(SO)
Supreme Housing and Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1470 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Technical Associates Ltd TL CRISIL A 33.8 Assigned
Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned
UMANG'S Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned
Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Assigned
Fac
Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned
Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
