Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akr Raj Textiles LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Azad Coach Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Bajaj Sons Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10.5 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bhurji Super-Tek Industries LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Bhurji Super-Tek Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Dena Bank Certificates of CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Facility Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Packing Credit@ Grasim Industries Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Harshni Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Harshni Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Discounting Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports LOC CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Linde Engineering India Pvt BG* CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed Ltd * Interchangeable with letter of credit Linkson International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 91.2 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Metallic Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 28 Assigned Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Puri Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Rba Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed S Kant Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned S Kant Healthcare Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned S. K. Age Exports Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Facility S. K. Age Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 3.8 Assigned Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Facility Shree Krishna Cold Storage BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shreyans Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Superking Manufacturers Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase Superking Manufacturers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Synergy Green Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ltd Synergy Green Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Tata Capital Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akr Raj Textiles TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Akr Raj Textiles CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL C 7452 Upgraded from CRISIL D Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 2548 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL D Asmitha Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL C 750 Upgraded from CRISIL D Azad Coach Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Baghauli Sugar & Distillery CC CRISIL D 460 Reaffirmed Ltd Baghauli Sugar & Distillery TL CRISIL D 1460 Reaffirmed Ltd Bajaj Sons Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 106.3 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 347.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 118.2 Reaffirmed Borrowings Bharti Airtel Ltd CC/Overdraft CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 14180 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2725 Reaffirmed Bhurji Super-Tek Industries Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ltd Bhurji Super-Tek Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ltd Dena Bank Tier-I Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 2850 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 12000 Assigned Dena Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 9500 Reaffirmed Dev Kiran Paper Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Dev Kiran Paper Mills Pvt Long-TL CRISIL D 62.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Dev Kiran Paper Mills Pvt BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Dev Kiran Paper Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Gloster Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A- 122.1 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 367.9 Reaffirmed Facility Gloster Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed WC Facility CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 3983.8 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AAA 2947 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 1800 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 1800 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 6519.2 Reaffirmed Facility **interchangeable with bank guarantee Greenwood High Trust Drop Line Overdraft CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Facility Greenwood High Trust Long-TL CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Facility Greenwood High Trust Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 520 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Harshni Textiles Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B+ 323.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Haware Engineers And TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Facility Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Facility K.L.Sreedhar Reddy CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Krishna Institute Of Medical CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sciences Ltd Krishna Institute Of Medical TL CRISIL BBB- 1585 Reaffirmed Sciences Ltd Linde Engineering India Pvt Overdraft Facility* CRISIL AA 140 Upgraded ltd from CRISIL AA- * Interchangeable with short-term loans Linkson International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 375 Reaffirmed Linkson International Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B+ 103.8 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 1.4 Reaffirmed Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Assigned Mohan Lifespaces Llp Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Facility My Leisure Breaks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Nitte Education Trust Long-TL CRISIL A 202 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 310 Reaffirmed Facility Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Assigned Prerna Cotpress Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 21 Assigned Facility Puri Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Puri Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 720 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Rajadheepam Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Long-TL CRISIL B+ 57.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rba Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.8 Reaffirmed Rba Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 284.3 Reaffirmed S Kant Healthcare Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 28.3 Assigned Facility S Kant Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.2 Assigned Facility Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 81 Assigned Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 61.5 Assigned Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 163 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Shree Krishna Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Krishna Cold Storage CC* CRISIL B 39 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Represents marketing loans Shree Krishna Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Assigned And Oil Mills Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned And Oil Mills Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 0.8 Assigned And Oil Mills Facility Shreyans Wires Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shreyans Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Facility Shreyans Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B 90* Assigned *Includes Sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 15.00 Million. and also for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 15.00 Million. Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Ltd Srinivasa Gayithri Resource Long-TL CRISIL C 527.5 Downgraded from Recovery Ltd CRISIL B+ Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 263 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Superking Manufacturers Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Surinder Sat Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Synergy Green Industries Pvt TL* CRISIL B 337.6 Assigned Ltd *Includes the sublimit for Import Letter of Credit of Rs.58 Million & for Inland Letter of Credit of Rs. 47.5 Million Synergy Green Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B 74 Assigned Ltd Tara Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Tara Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Assigned Issue* *The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument Venkatesh Foundation Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 130 Assigned *includes Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter Credit /Inland Letter Guarantee of Rs.20.0 million as a sublimit of term loan Venkatesh Foundation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG** CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub limit of Rs.150.00 Million for cash credit and Working Capital Demand Loan Vishal Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Rs.200.00 Million for Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank Loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)