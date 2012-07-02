Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. CD CARE A2 15000 Revised from CARE A2+ Housing Development And ST NCD CARE A3+ 2000 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A2+ issued Rs.50 crore Leo Meridian Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 238.5 Revised from Projects & Hotels Ltd CARE A3 Macronet Mercantile Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 15000 credit watch Reliance Communications ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 11800 credit watch Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Communications Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 145000 credit watch Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 275.3 Revised from CARE A3 Surana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1031.7 Revised from CARE A3 Enhanced from Rs 77.10 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dena Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 1200 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE BBB 4100 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II Bonds CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Gajanand Ginning And Pressing Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Ltd. Gangotri Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8200 Revised from CARE BBB+ Gei Industrial Systems Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Gei Power Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Giga Solutions Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Haryana Cybernet Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Housing Development And NCD I CARE BBB+ 2278.7 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A Housing Development And NCD II CARE BBB+ 16675 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A Infomagic Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Kalyan Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac -- 2888.8 Suspended Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac -- 30 Suspended Kerala Communication Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 120 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Leo Meridian Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE B 5171.8 Revised from Projects & Hotels Ltd CARE BBB- Network Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Prime Property Development Bk Fac -- Notice of Corporation Ltd Withdrawal Punjab Cybernet Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Reliance Big Tv Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 900 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Reliance Communications Ltd NCD CARE A+ 30000 Revised from CARE AA Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 33000 Revised from CARE AA Reliance Webstore Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 200 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Reliance Wimax Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd Bk Fac -- Notice of Withdrawal Sheel Gems Bk Fac -- Notice of Withdrawal Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1447.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Surana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3322.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs 442.91 Cr Surana Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 1917 Revised from CARE BBB-/ A3 Enhanced from Rs 107.84 Cr Uttar Pradesh Network Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from /A1+(SO) CARE AA (SO)/A1+ (SO) VS Industriess LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.