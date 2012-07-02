Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 29 & 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ambika Wood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Avant Developments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Assigned Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 316.5 Reaffirmed Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 147 Reaffirmed Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 26.5 Reaffirmed Fac Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Assigned Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt BG CRISIL A3 19.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned G. S. R. Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 170 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.2 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 1 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Indira Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned Linkson Ispat & Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.75 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.25 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1230 Reaffirmed Offshore Hookup and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded Services (India) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A2 Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 40.1 Withdrawal Pep-Cee Pack Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pep-Cee Pack Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned PCH Global Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Pressels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4360 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Sheenlac Paints Corp LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sheenlac Paints Corp BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned ShreejiKrupa Project Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed *Includes buyer's credit of Rs.40 Million The Spunpipe & Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Company(Baroda) Pvt Ltd TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 950 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed TRIE-VIZ Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned TV Today Network Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed ** Letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 521.8 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 3750 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 8750 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Assigned Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL 4 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) * Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 11.75 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3.25 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeona SBL IFMR Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB 7.7 Assigned (Principal) (SO) Abeona SBL IFMR Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ 69.5 Assigned (Principal) (SO) Abhitex International Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB 696.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and includes Cash Credit limit of Rs.72.6 Million Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB 125.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alcob Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ambika Wood Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Ambika Wood Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Asha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Assigned Asha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18.5 Assigned Fac Asha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Asha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Fac Astra Diamond Tools Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.9 Assigned Fac Astra Diamond Tools Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Astra Diamond Tools Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.1 Assigned Avant Developments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Baghauli Sugar & Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL D 460 Reaffirmed Baghauli Sugar & Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL D 1460 Reaffirmed Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Balkrushna Cotex Warehouse Financing CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Balkrushna Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Balkrushna Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 74 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Poultries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Fac Bhaskar Poultries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65.2 Assigned Bhaskar Poultries CC CRISIL B+ 13.1 Assigned Bhaskar Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.3 Assigned Bluebell Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 5.2 Assigned Choudhury and Choudhury (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 83.9 Assigned Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Assigned Fac Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.8 Assigned Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned G. S. R. Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 343.8 Assigned Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Godwin Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Graviss Hospitality Ltd TL CRISIL A- 104 Reaffirmed Graviss Hospitality Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 176 Reaffirmed Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 80 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned ILC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ ILC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ ILC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Industrial Fuel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned Industrial Fuel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 21 Assigned Fac Kathiawar Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 15 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Foreign Letter of Credit of Rs.7 Million Knowledge Trust TL CRISIL D 103 Assigned Linkson Ispat & Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.4 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.3 Reaffirmed Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 42.1 Reaffirmed Fac National Printers (Prop Apex Products CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) National Printers (Prop Apex Products BG* CRISIL BB 46.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) *Interchangeable with cash credit of Rs.30 Million Nitte Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 202 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 310 Reaffirmed Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 9550 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 12570 Reaffirmed Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 1650 Reaffirmed *Of this, Rs.640 Million is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Offshore Hookup and Construction CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded Services (India) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Omax Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Omax Steels Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Omax Steels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.2 Reaffirmed Omax Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 155.9 Reaffirmed Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 14 Withdrawal PCH Global Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pep-Cee Pack Industries TL CRISIL B+ 14.7 Assigned Pep-Cee Pack Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57 Assigned Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Prasad Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Prasad Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Pressels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Assigned Pressels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit for Buyer's Credit of Rs.65 Million Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 37.7 Reaffirmed Fac Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 56.2 Assigned Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 143.8 Assigned Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Assigned Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Assigned Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Royal Chains CC# CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Export Bill Discounting up to Rs. 30.0 million Export Bill Discounting/Export Bill Purchase up to Rs. 20.0 million, Metal Gold Loan up to Rs. 50.0 million & Bank Guarantee up to Rs. 20.0 million Royal Chains Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac RSV Hospital CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed RSV Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed RSV Hospital Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Fac Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.7 Reaffirmed Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Fac SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61.5 Assigned SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Assigned SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 118.5 Assigned SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Assigned Seasons Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Seasons Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Fac Seasons Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sheenlac Paints Corp LT Loan CRISIL BB 137.8 Assigned Sheenlac Paints Corp CC CRISIL BB 345 Assigned ShreejiKrupa Project Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Assigned ShreejiKrupa Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned Fac ShreejiKrupa Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned Fac Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 59.1 Assigned Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Assigned Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 57.3 Reaffirmed Fac Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 25.9 Reaffirmed Suseela Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sushil Ansal Foundation TL CRISIL B 248 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.2 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 21.8 Assigned Fac The Spunpipe & Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded Company(Baroda) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB The Spunpipe & Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded Company(Baroda) Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB The Totgars Cooperative Sale Society CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Ltd TRIE-VIZ Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned TV Today Network Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed *Includes limits of Rs.750 million interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan TV Today Network Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 6400 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AAA 23956 Assigned Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Assigned Unijules Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 878.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 286.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Vedanta Aluminium Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC* CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) * Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) * Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed VTS TF Air Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Yogesh Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)