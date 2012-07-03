Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd Proposed Non-FBL CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 1325 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit CMI FPE Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1075 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee CMI FPE Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 275 Reaffirmed Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Frontier Alloy Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Frontier Alloy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Goyal Agencies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Ishwar Electric Company BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Madura Coats Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Raigarh Ispat & Power (P) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat & Power (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 73.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BB 170* Reaffirmed * Rs 23.5 million interchangeable with EPC & Rs 26.5 million interchangeable with EPC Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 172 Reaffirmed Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed Fac Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Bhandari Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45.4 Reaffirmed Bhandari Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.6 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 533.5 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL) and Interchangeable with Packing credit Limit to an extent Rs.208.5million CMI FPE Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 91.5 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Cash credit CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Digamber Capfin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Digamber Capfin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Frontier Alloy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Frontier Alloy Steels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goyal Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Ishwar Electric Company CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Madura Coats Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Madura Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit , Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, and Purchase of Bills Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.5 Assigned Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10.9 Assigned Fac Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55.1 Assigned Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95* Reaffirmed * Interchange with packing credit/bill discounting to the extent of Rs. 5.00 Million R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 18.3 Reaffirmed Fac R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.7 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat & Power (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat & Power (P) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned Rama Krishna Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Salasar Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Assigned Salasar Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 10 Assigned Salasar Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Salasar Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd Taurus Ultra ST Bond CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund AAAmfs Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL Reaffirmed AAAmfs Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt TL* CRISIL B 73 Assigned Ltd * Includes a sub limit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 24.0 Million. Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ltd Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ltd Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)