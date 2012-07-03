Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Revised from CARE A1 Aegis Ltd CP/ST Debt issue CARE A1+ 300 Assigned Celestial Biologicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO)% 100 Deccan Chronicle Holding Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Revised from CARE A1+ Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+% 70 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. STD (Including CP) CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ltd. Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Supreme & Co. Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 640 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Badarpur Faridabad Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4000 Revised from CARE BB Celestial Biologicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)% 245.9 Deccan Chronicle Holding Ltd LT Bk CARE B - Revised from Fac/instruments CARE AA Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-% 822.6 Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Fac CARE A- /CARE 70 A2+% Intas Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. NCD CARE AA 1500# Reaffirmed # Outstanding amount of Rs.105.00 crore as on March 31, 2012 Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Ltd. Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 300 Assigned (Subordinate Debt) @ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) for the aforesaid bank facilities Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 5860 Assigned Debt) Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 89.4 Assigned Mep Cotton Ltd LT Rupee TL* CARE D 400.9 Revised from CARE B+ (SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Mittatex Exports Pvt. Ltd (MEPL), rated CARE D Mep Cotton Ltd FB Working-Capital CARE D 590 Revised from Fac (LT)* CARE B+ (SO) ^Proposed working capital facilities Mep Cotton Ltd FB Working-Capital CARE D 260 Revised from Fac (LT) CARE B Mittatex Exports Pvt. Ltd. FB Working-Capital CARE D 800 Revised from Fac (LT) CARE B+ N. L. Engineers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Assigned Print Shop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 219.3 Assigned Print Shop Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20.4 Assigned Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.746 Assigned Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned /CARE A4 S.Tel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Supreme & Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 517.4 Assigned Supreme & Co. Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 1353.7 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Tirupati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 43.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.