Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd Stand By Line of CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 D'Decor Exports BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 840 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports LOC* CRISIL A1 578 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of buyer's credit of Rs.468 million D'Decor Exports Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with foreign currency term loan D'Decor Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Kilburn Office Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kilburn Office Automation Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 1410 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.100 Million Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Mediplus (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Mediplus (India) Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Parth Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.1 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Raj Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Raj Ceramics EPC/PCFC* CRISIL A4+ 2.4 Assigned * Cash Credit limit is fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC and FBD. Raj Ceramics FBD* CRISIL A4+ 1.6 Assigned * Cash Credit limit is fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC and FBD. Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Assigned Tirupati Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Twinkle Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 million for letter of credit; interchangeable with cash credit of up to Rs.10 Million. ZIM Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Assigned A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 5150 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3741.5 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 9408.5 Reaffirmed Fac A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd CC * CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill discounting Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Fac Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 466.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Canara Bank Infrastructure Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Withdrawn Canara Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I BondsCRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 514.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.200 Million Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 554 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Cosmos Castings (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- D'Decor Exports LT Loan CRISIL A+ 315.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A Dolphin International CC CRISIL D 198.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dolphin International TL CRISIL D 16.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and includes a sub limit of Bank Guarantee amounting to 10.0 Million East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Fac Gangadhar Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 290 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gangadhar Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 810 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 458 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 114.4 Reaffirmed Fac Happy Forgings Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1097.6 Reaffirmed Him Pack Well TL CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Assigned Him Pack Well CC CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Assigned Him Pack Well Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30.1 Assigned Fac Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.6 Reaffirmed Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 99.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Includes sub-limit of Rs.180 Million of foreign currency term loan KDP Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Kilburn Office Automation Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A+ 130 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of export packing credit and bill discounting of Rs.20 Millions Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107.9 Reaffirmed Mahavir Polyfilms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Mahavir Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Fac Mediplus (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36.7 Assigned Mediplus (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Mediplus (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned Fac Mediplus (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned MOC Dies & Moulds SME Credit CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned MOC Dies & Moulds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18.4 Assigned Fac MOC Dies & Moulds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Assigned MOC Dies & Moulds LT Loan CRISIL D 49 Assigned MOC Dies & Moulds BG CRISIL D 1.1 Assigned MOC Dies & Moulds CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Parth Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Parth Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.6 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Power Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56.5 Assigned Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd Pramerica Ultra ST CRISIL Placed on Bond Fund AAAmfs Notice of Withdrawal Raj Ceramics CC* CRISIL BB+ 38 Assigned * Cash Credit limit is fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC and FBD. Raj Ceramics TL CRISIL BB+ 8.8 Assigned Raj Ceramics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 38.8 Assigned Fac Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Fac SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund - Ultra ST Fund AAAmfs SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum InstaCash CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund AAAmfs SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum InstaCash CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund - Liquid Floater AAAmfs Plan SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund AAAmfs SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund - ST Fund AAAmfs Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Shubh Ply and Veneers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 34.4 Assigned Shubh Ply and Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Shubh Ply and Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 72.4 Reaffirmed Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 405.5 Assigned Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Tirupati Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Tirupati Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Fac Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 23.8 Reaffirmed Fac Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 8 Assigned Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Assigned Viswatma Merchandise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2 Assigned Fac ZIM Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ZIM Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 167.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ZIM Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 52.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 