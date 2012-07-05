Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 36.85 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 15.15 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loans Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bentec Electricals and Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A4 420 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Bentec Electricals and Electronics Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Creative Infocity Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Development Credit Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.2 Assigned Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 1 Assigned Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kazstroy Service Infrastructure India BG CRISIL A3 450 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 122 Reaffirmed M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 98.9 Assigned R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned SR Foils and Tissue Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million as sub-limit within LC Facilities Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sterling Agro Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Suman Creation Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 117.8 Reaffirmed Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded Marketing Co. Ltd from CRISIL A2 Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 5 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.95 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 0.55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 259 Reaffirmed Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 93 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Reaffirmed Bentec Electricals and Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54 Assigned Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 424.4 Reaffirmed Biyani Shikshan Samiti TL CRISIL BB- 75.6 Reaffirmed Creative Infocity Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalas Biotech Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 28.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Devans Modern Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Devans Modern Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 507 Reaffirmed Development Credit Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issue DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 50 Assigned DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd CC CRISIL A- 220 Assigned Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 343.8 Assigned Hanuman Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Hanuman Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.2 Reaffirmed HCG Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan 55.7 Suspended HCG Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan 144.3 Suspended Fac Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Science Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 125.3 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.4 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 0.9 Reaffirmed Kazstroy Service Infrastructure India CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB Kazstroy Service Infrastructure India Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 135.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A 88 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 92 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 28 Reaffirmed M/S R.K. Behuria CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned M/S R.K. Behuria Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned Fac M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 43 Assigned M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35.5 Assigned Mahavir Global Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Navdurga Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Navdurga Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 72.1 Assigned R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned * Foreign Currency Non Residential B of Rs. 125 Million sub limit of Cash Credit Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sanjay Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Seven Seas Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 2 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Fac Shreeram Polyplast LT Loan CRISIL B 68.5 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 50.00 Million Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned SR Foils and Tissue Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SR Foils and Tissue Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 760 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 28.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL A 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- * Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 170.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A 1389.7 Upgraded Borrowings from CRISIL A- Suman Creation TL CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned Fac Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC* CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded Marketing Co. Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ *Rs.20.00 Million for rubber, Rs.50.00 Million for agro inputs, and Rs.50.00 Million The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 32.3 Upgraded Marketing Co. Ltd Fac from CRISIL BBB+ The Kerala Cardamom Processing and TL CRISIL A- 5 Upgraded Marketing Co. Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * Packing credit of Rs. 20 Millions as sub limit of cash credit Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 105 Assigned * Includes sub-limit for Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs. 80.0 Million Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Vraj Integrated Textile Park Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)