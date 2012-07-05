Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 36.85 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 15.15 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loans
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Bentec Electricals and Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A4 420 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Bentec Electricals and Electronics Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Creative Infocity Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Development Credit Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed
DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Assigned
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Assigned
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.2 Assigned
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 1 Assigned
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Kazstroy Service Infrastructure India BG CRISIL A3 450 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 122 Reaffirmed
M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 98.9 Assigned
R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Assigned
Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Shreeram Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Shreeram Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
SR Foils and Tissue Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
* Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million as sub-limit within LC Facilities
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Suman Creation Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 117.8 Reaffirmed
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded
Marketing Co. Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 5 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.95 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 0.55 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 259 Reaffirmed
Amrit Bio-Energy & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 93 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Reaffirmed
Bentec Electricals and Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54 Assigned
Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 424.4 Reaffirmed
Biyani Shikshan Samiti TL CRISIL BB- 75.6 Reaffirmed
Creative Infocity Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dalas Biotech Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 28.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Devans Modern Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 507 Reaffirmed
Development Credit Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Issue
DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 50 Assigned
DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd CC CRISIL A- 220 Assigned
Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 343.8 Assigned
Hanuman Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.2 Reaffirmed
HCG Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan 55.7 Suspended
HCG Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan 144.3 Suspended
Fac
Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Science
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 125.3 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.4 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 0.9 Reaffirmed
Kazstroy Service Infrastructure India CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Kazstroy Service Infrastructure India Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 135.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A 88 Reaffirmed
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 92 Reaffirmed
Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 28 Reaffirmed
M/S R.K. Behuria CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
M/S R.K. Behuria Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned
Fac
M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 43 Assigned
M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co. CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35.5 Assigned
Mahavir Global Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Navdurga Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Navdurga Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 72.1 Assigned
R.E.Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
* Foreign Currency Non Residential B of Rs. 125 Million sub limit of Cash Credit
Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sanjay Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Seven Seas Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Shreeram Polyplast Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 2 Assigned
Shreeram Polyplast Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Fac
Shreeram Polyplast LT Loan CRISIL B 68.5 Assigned
Shreeram Polyplast CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 50.00 Million
Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned
SR Foils and Tissue Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
SR Foils and Tissue Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 760 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 28.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL A 2000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A-
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills
discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 170.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A 1389.7 Upgraded
Borrowings from CRISIL
A-
Suman Creation TL CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned
Fac
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC* CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded
Marketing Co. Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
*Rs.20.00 Million for rubber, Rs.50.00 Million for agro inputs, and Rs.50.00 Million
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 32.3 Upgraded
Marketing Co. Ltd Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and TL CRISIL A- 5 Upgraded
Marketing Co. Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 280 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
* Packing credit of Rs. 20 Millions as sub limit of cash credit
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 105 Assigned
* Includes sub-limit for Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs. 80.0 Million
Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Vraj Integrated Textile Park Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
