Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aries Organics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Essar Steel India Ltd Proposed CP/ST CARE A2 1250 Assigned Debt (CP/STD) (Standalone) Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Nitin Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 297 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharati Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 23277 Revised from CARE BB- Bharati Shipyard Ltd NCD-I CARE B 900 Revised from CARE BB- Bharati Shipyard Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 44500 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BB+ Essar Steel India Ltd. Proposed Bond CARE A+ 15000 Assigned issue Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 45000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.3,100 crore Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213 Assigned Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd. Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 25.5 Assigned A4 M/S. Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127 Assigned Nitin Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2085.4 Reaffirmed Nitin Spinners Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A4+ Reliance Cement Co Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 18350 Assigned Satadhar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.5 Assigned Vijayanagar Sugar Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 3606.9 Assigned --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------