Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Overseas Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed
Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 480 Reaffirmed
Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 870.5 Reaffirmed
Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100* Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Suspended
Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 615 Suspended
Fac
Mittatex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Mittatex Exports Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Nirma Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2312.5 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Northern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 510 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Northern Power Distribution Company of ST Loans CRISIL D 4750 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Om Vishwakarma Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 13000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sai Service Station Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme * CRISIL A1+ 4200 Reaffirmed
*Rs.2.20-Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash
credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.075 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended
Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Cellular Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Fac#
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Fac#
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Southern Power Distribution Company of ST Loans CRISIL D 15500 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
A2
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed
Credit
Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Adinath Jewellery Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Banashankari Medical and Oncology LT Loan CRISIL BB 800 Suspended
Res.Centre P.Ltd
Bansal Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 40** Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
**Inter-changeability between CC and EPC of Rs.20 Million
Bansal Overseas Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL D 1200 Assigned
Ltd
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 454.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 46.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 118 Reaffirmed
Eastern Power Distribution Company of LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 3701.8 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
A-
Eastern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
A-
Eastern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
A-
Eminent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned
Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Fac
Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 410 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit/Bills Discounting
Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Suspended
K. B. Zaveri CC CRISIL B 210 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 1480 Reaffirmed
Credit
M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 2220 Reaffirmed
M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded
Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd CC CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 187.5 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
Fac
Northern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Northern Power Distribution Company of LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 9173 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
NV Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
NV Distilleries Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
NV Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL D 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
*Including foreign currency loan of Rs.200 Million
Om Vishwakarma Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Om Vishwakarma Furniture Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
PC Jeweller Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A 3000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Radius Water Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 92.8 Reaffirmed
Fac A-(SO)
Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL 307.2 Reaffirmed
A-(SO)
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed
Sai Service Station Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed
Sai Service Station Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL B- 52.6 Assigned
Samaleswari Education Trust TL CRISIL D 178 Assigned
Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Issue
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4.25 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 4.65 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 6000 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 70000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Tier-II Bonds)
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71.5452 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 35.8798 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53.4125 Reaffirmed
*Rs.1.75 Billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable with
bank guarantee facility
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 4.0875 Reaffirmed
Loan
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.2 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 28.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Southern Power Distribution Company of LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 15919.7 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Southern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 230.3 Downgraded
Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 165 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 265 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Speciality Restaurants Ltd TL CRISIL A 165 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned
Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Fac
Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Fac
Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned
V.N.C. Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Varun Motors CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Suspended
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Suspended
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 138 Suspended
Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 39000 Reaffirmed
