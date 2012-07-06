Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Overseas Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 480 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 870.5 Reaffirmed Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Suspended Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 615 Suspended Fac Mittatex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mittatex Exports Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nirma Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2312.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Northern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 510 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A2 Northern Power Distribution Company of ST Loans CRISIL D 4750 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A2 Om Vishwakarma Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 13000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sai Service Station Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme * CRISIL A1+ 4200 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20-Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.075 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Varun Motors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Vodafone Cellular Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Fac# #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Fac# #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Southern Power Distribution Company of ST Loans CRISIL D 15500 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A2 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Adinath Jewellery Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Banashankari Medical and Oncology LT Loan CRISIL BB 800 Suspended Res.Centre P.Ltd Bansal Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 40** Downgraded from CRISIL BB **Inter-changeability between CC and EPC of Rs.20 Million Bansal Overseas Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL D 1200 Assigned Ltd Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 454.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 46.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 118 Reaffirmed Eastern Power Distribution Company of LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 3701.8 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A- Eastern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A- Eastern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A- Eminent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 410 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit/Bills Discounting Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Suspended K. B. Zaveri CC CRISIL B 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B- M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A- 1480 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 2220 Reaffirmed M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CC CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 187.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Fac Northern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Northern Power Distribution Company of LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 9173 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ NV Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- NV Distilleries Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- NV Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Including foreign currency loan of Rs.200 Million Om Vishwakarma Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Om Vishwakarma Furniture Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ PC Jeweller Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Radius Water Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 92.8 Reaffirmed Fac A-(SO) Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL 307.2 Reaffirmed A-(SO) Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Sai Service Station Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Sai Service Station Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Fac Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL B- 52.6 Assigned Samaleswari Education Trust TL CRISIL D 178 Assigned Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4.25 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1.1 Reaffirmed Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 4.65 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 6000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 70000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71.5452 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 35.8798 Reaffirmed Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53.4125 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.75 Billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 4.0875 Reaffirmed Loan Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.2 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 28.8 Reaffirmed Fac Southern Power Distribution Company of LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 15919.7 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Southern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 230.3 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 165 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 265 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Speciality Restaurants Ltd TL CRISIL A 165 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Fac Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Synthtrix Pharmalabs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned V.N.C. 