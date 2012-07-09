Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Bellad & Company Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Chemizol Additives Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Assigned
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Dharampal Premchand Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Dharampal Premchand Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 320 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Esdee Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 39.7 Assigned
Jagmohan Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed
*@One-way interchangeability from cash credit to foreign letter of credit of up to Rs.20 Million
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1140 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
Precision Operations Systems (India) BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 24 Assigned
Shanker Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Sharda Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Vinayak Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Credits Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.1 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Fac
Bellad & Company TL CRISIL BB 20.7 Assigned
Bellad & Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB 4.8 Assigned
Bellad & Company CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Assigned
Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.2 Assigned
Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 129 Assigned
Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned
Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Boardwalk Hospitalities and Developers LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chemizol Additives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3308.4 Assigned
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 175 Reaffirmed
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Dharampal Premchand Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Dharampal Premchand Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB
Dharampal Premchand Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 27.4 Reaffirmed
DRA Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 207.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
*Include a sublimit of Rs. 37.5 Million, fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 252.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210.8 Reaffirmed
Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A- 37.5 Reaffirmed
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund Series I (Plan I)
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund Series I (Plan II)
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund Series I (Plan III)
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund Series I (Plan Iv)
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 5700 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 233 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Jagruthi Educational & Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Jagruthi Educational & Welfare Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.6 Reaffirmed
Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Reaffirmed
L&T Komatsu Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
L&T Komatsu Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA- 1550 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with buyer's credit and cash credit
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35.2 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
*@One-way interchangeability from cash credit to foreign letter of credit of up to Rs.20 Million
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 2350 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 1050 Reaffirmed
Mehala Machines India Ltd Bill CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Mehala Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed
Mehala Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 31.4 Reaffirmed
Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 63.6 Reaffirmed
Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Interchangeable with Export packing credit
Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Fac
PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Precision Operations Systems (India) CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL B 20 Assigned
Shanker Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Sharda Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Sri Ganesh Exime CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Sri Ganesh Exime Stand By line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Credit
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Fac
Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
V.N.C. Steels CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
