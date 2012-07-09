Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Bellad & Company Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Chemizol Additives Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Assigned (Nhava Seva) Ltd Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Dharampal Premchand Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dharampal Premchand Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 320 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Esdee Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 39.7 Assigned Jagmohan Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed *@One-way interchangeability from cash credit to foreign letter of credit of up to Rs.20 Million Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1140 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 # Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Precision Operations Systems (India) BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Shanker Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Sharda Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vinayak Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Credits Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed ABS Electroplaters (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.1 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Fac Bellad & Company TL CRISIL BB 20.7 Assigned Bellad & Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB 4.8 Assigned Bellad & Company CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Assigned Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.2 Assigned Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 129 Assigned Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Boardwalk Hospitalities and Developers LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chemizol Additives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3308.4 Assigned (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned (Nhava Seva) Ltd Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 175 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Dharampal Premchand Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dharampal Premchand Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Dharampal Premchand Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 27.4 Reaffirmed DRA Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 207.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Include a sublimit of Rs. 37.5 Million, fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 252.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210.8 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A- 37.5 Reaffirmed HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund Series I (Plan I) HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund Series I (Plan II) HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund Series I (Plan III) HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL - Assigned Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund Series I (Plan Iv) ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 5700 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 233 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jagruthi Educational & Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Jagruthi Educational & Welfare Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Kaane Packaging (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.6 Reaffirmed Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Reaffirmed L&T Komatsu Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan L&T Komatsu Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL AA- 1550 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with buyer's credit and cash credit Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35.2 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed *@One-way interchangeability from cash credit to foreign letter of credit of up to Rs.20 Million Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 2350 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 1050 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd Bill CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Mehala Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 31.4 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 63.6 Reaffirmed Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Interchangeable with Export packing credit Mohan Exports (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Precision Operations Systems (India) CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL B 20 Assigned Shanker Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Sharda Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Exime CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sri Ganesh Exime Stand By line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned V.N.C. Steels CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Vinayak Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)