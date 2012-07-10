Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fenner (India) Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Genus Innovation Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned * includes sub-limit of buyers credit Rs.20 Million Genus Innovation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Godavari Commodities Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3350 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ KKN Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lancer Laser Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC*^ CRISIL A2 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *SBI L/C interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs 10.0 Million/ ^interchangeable with bank guarantee upto Rs.70 Million Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Page Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Page Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed QVC Exports Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and Export Packing Credit are both way interchangeable to the extent of Rs.50 million and Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee limit are both way interchangeable up to Rs.10 million QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed **@ **Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD)(Letter of Credit backed) up to Rs.119.0 million and FBD (Non Letter of Credit backed) upto Rs.30 million)/ @Letter of credit and Export Packing Credit are both way interchangeable to the extent of Rs.50 million and Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee limit are both way interchangeable up to Rs.10 million QVC Exports Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and Export Packing Credit are both way interchangeable to the extent of Rs.50 million and Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee limit are both way interchangeable up to Rs.10 million QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A1+# 100 (BD) $ $ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) * CRISIL A1+# 250 * Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A1+ 50 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LC & BG * CRISIL A1+# 80 * Fully interchangeable LC &BG Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+# 367.9 Fac* * Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.600 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.80 Million; and intraday cash Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+# - Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1+# 350 * Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million /Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1+# 500 * Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.600 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.80 Million; and intraday cash / * Fully interchangeable with BC Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan * CRISIL A1+# 200 * Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million/ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Southern Spinners & Processors Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed The Automotive Research Association of BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed India The Automotive Research Association of LOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed India Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Loan Fac* CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed *Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Fac* *Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fenner (India) Ltd FD Programme FA+ - Downgraded from CRISIL A+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 13486 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 29270 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 172249 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Adani Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20345 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 6710 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 74000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 53280 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 5100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 4900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 56240 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Amit Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Treasury CRISIL - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund AAAmfs (formerly Bharti AXA Treasury Advantage Fund) BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed (formerly Bharti AXA AAAmfs Liquid Fund) BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Treasury CRISIL - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund AAAmfs (formerly Bharti AXA Treasury Advantage Fund) BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed (formerly Bharti AXA AAAmfs Liquid Fund) Cotwall Commerce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cotwall Commerce Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Deutsche Asset Management (India) Pvt DWS Money Plus Fund CRISIL - Assigned Ltd AAAmfs Fenner (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Genus Innovation Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 115 Assigned * includes one time LC sub-limit of Rs.40 Million. Genus Innovation Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 220 Assigned * includes sub-limit of packing credit/ post-shipment credit of Rs.20 Million. Godavari Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Haridarshan Trackom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 946 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4 Reaffirmed Fac Himalya International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 575 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bill discounting, and post-shipment credit Inox Wind Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 1550 Reaffirmed John's Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned John's Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C KKN Oil Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 74.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C KKN Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C KKN Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Assigned Fac Lakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Lakshmi Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned Fac Lancer Laser Tech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 91.9 Assigned Lancer Laser Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Mahabir Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Milkraft Dairytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 55 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 295 Reaffirmed *SBI Cash Credit limit interchangeable with Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase and Post Shipment Credit up to a maximum of Rs 150.0 Million; interchangeable with export packing credit upto Rs.180 million Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Borrowings Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 68 Reaffirmed Fac Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 128 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Page Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- QVC Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit limit Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 276 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 145 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-# 750 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA-# 300 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL AA-# 200 ** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 Million) and BG (Rs.80 Million); non-fund based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL AA-# 500 ** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 Million) and BG (Rs.80 Million); non-fund based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL AA-# 250 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA-# 450 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL AA-# 200 ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-# 56.5 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA-# 511.8 Shri Vinayak Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 75 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Southern Spinners & Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.5 Reaffirmed Trivikram Tobacco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vo Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vo Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.3 Reaffirmed Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 