Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Pigments Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 340 Revised from CARE A3 Bs Transcomm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3820 Revised from CARE A3 enhanced from 134.43 cr Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Cheer Sagar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 36 Assigned Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Drish Shoes Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 91 Assigned Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Assigned Flotech Engineering Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Micro Therapeutics Research Labs ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Industries Prasad International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Sequent Scientific Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1200 Reaffirmed The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE D 120 Revised from Fund based CARE A4 Websol Energy System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1043 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaria Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Reaffirmed Associated Pigments Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 240 Revised from CARE BBB Banerjee Auto Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Bs Transcomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3316.3 Revised from CARE BBB- enhanced from 252.96cr Bs Transcomm Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 6250 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 enhanced from 491.73 cr Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 315.9 Reaffirmed Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4+ Cheer Sagar LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.5 Assigned Drish Shoes Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.1 Assigned Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2850 Assigned Flotech Engineering Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.1 Assigned Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 75 Assigned Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Assigned Krishnaveni Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 55 Revised from CARE BB Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Assigned Micro Therapeutics Research Labs LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 168.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Industries Perfect Emulsifier Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.5 Assigned Prasad International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 198.5 Assigned Raghuleela Leasing And Real Estates LT Bk Fac CARE BB+% 6331.4 Pvt Ltd Scl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 350 Assigned Scl Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Assigned Scl Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 2600 Assigned Sequent Scientific Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 1200 Revised from CARE C Sequent Scientific Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE C 748.7 Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term loans of Sequent Scientific Ltd. With immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the long-term loans as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the long-term loans and there is no amount outstanding under the same as on date. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1319.5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 1282.5 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A3+ The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE D 480 Revised from based CARE B The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 2578 Revised from CARE B Uma Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Vasukamal Properties Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 359.1 Vijay Associates (Wadhwa) NCD CARE BBB% 3882.2 Constructions Pvt Ltd Vishal Ore Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vishwaroop Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+% 3976.4 Websol Energy System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1721.6 Revised from CARE BB Websol Energy System Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 310 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)