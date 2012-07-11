Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Pharma Daman Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 49 Suspended
Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Bansal Overseas Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 5.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Choice Cashew Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
DNH Spinners BG CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Suspended
DNH Spinners LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Jash Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Jash Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 680 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 390* Upgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4
* Includes Rs.275 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
R Suresh & Co. Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed
R Suresh & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 114 Reaffirmed
Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 2.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Suspended
Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Fac
SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
SMJ Eximp Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Sri Kalyani Agro Products & Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
@Includes Rs.50 Million interchangeable with buyers credit
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 88.9 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A2+
Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended
Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 85 Suspended
Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 45.5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 14.4475 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 10.0525 Reaffirmed
Fac#
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Pharma Daman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 75 Suspended
Alpha Pharma Daman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 61.8 Suspended
Fac
Bansal Overseas CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
* Inter-changeability between CC and EPC of Rs.25 Million
Bansal Overseas Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bansal Overseas Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 180.7 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 157.6 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed
Chaddami Lal Jagdish Saran Charitable TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
Trust from CRISIL
BB-
Devi Shakuntala Thakral Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended
Foundation
Dinodia Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5.2 Assigned
Fac
Dinodia Educational Society TL CRISIL D 81.2 Assigned
DNH Spinners CC* CRISIL BBB 145 Suspended
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit amounting to Rs.50 Million
DNH Spinners LT Loan CRISIL BBB 284.6 Suspended
DNH Spinners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10.5 Suspended
Fac
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 264.4 Assigned
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.6 Assigned
Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Evergreen Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Fac
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Jash Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Jash Engineering Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Inclusive of Export Packing Credit of Rs.60.0 Million
Jash Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
JMW India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 87 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Patel Timber Corporation CC CRISIL D 12 Assigned
Patel Timber Corporation TL CRISIL D 11.8 Assigned
Pertinent Infra and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pertinent Infra and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed
Pristine Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Pristine Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pristine Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 108.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160.9 Reaffirmed
Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 550 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
* interchangeable with gold loan to the extent of Rs 200 Million and fully interchangeable with
bank guarantee.
Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Fac
Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Fac
Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Shakti International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 13.5 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
D
Shree Abjibapa Education & Charitable TL CRISIL D 69.5 Assigned
Trust
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140.4 Assigned
Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 340.6 Assigned
Fac
Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 159 Assigned
Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended
Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3 Suspended
Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Fac
Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sri Kalyani Agro Products & Industries CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Kalyani Agro Products & Industries TL CRISIL B 84.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Suspended
Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Suspended
Fac
SVG Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 268 Suspended
Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme *
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments
Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
*Includes Rs.120 Million interchangeable with letter of credit
Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 319.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A-
Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
*Interchangeable with Bill Discounting upto Rs.95.00 Million.
Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 56.5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Vodafone India Ltd Proposed Rupee TL* Withdrawal 63.5 Reaffirmed
raj Integrated Textile Park Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
