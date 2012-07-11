Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Pharma Daman Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 49 Suspended Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Bansal Overseas Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 5.2 Reaffirmed Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Choice Cashew Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit DNH Spinners BG CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Suspended DNH Spinners LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jash Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ JMW India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 680 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 390* Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 * Includes Rs.275 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 M Abdul Rehuman Kunju LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed R Suresh & Co. Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed R Suresh & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 114 Reaffirmed Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 2.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Suspended Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Fac SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed under LOC Sri Kalyani Agro Products & Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @Includes Rs.50 Million interchangeable with buyers credit Triton Valves Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 88.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A2+ Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 85 Suspended Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 45.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 14.4475 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 10.0525 Reaffirmed Fac# #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Pharma Daman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 75 Suspended Alpha Pharma Daman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 61.8 Suspended Fac Bansal Overseas CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed * Inter-changeability between CC and EPC of Rs.25 Million Bansal Overseas Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Bansal Overseas Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 180.7 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 157.6 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed Chaddami Lal Jagdish Saran Charitable TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Trust from CRISIL BB- Devi Shakuntala Thakral Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended Foundation Dinodia Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5.2 Assigned Fac Dinodia Educational Society TL CRISIL D 81.2 Assigned DNH Spinners CC* CRISIL BBB 145 Suspended *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit amounting to Rs.50 Million DNH Spinners LT Loan CRISIL BBB 284.6 Suspended DNH Spinners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10.5 Suspended Fac Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 264.4 Assigned Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15.6 Assigned Elixir Enterprises and Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Evergreen Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jash Engineering Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Inclusive of Export Packing Credit of Rs.60.0 Million Jash Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JMW India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 87 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lekh Raj Narinder Kumar TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Modern Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Patel Timber Corporation CC CRISIL D 12 Assigned Patel Timber Corporation TL CRISIL D 11.8 Assigned Pertinent Infra and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Fac Pertinent Infra and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Fac Pristine Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 108.4 Reaffirmed Fac Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160.9 Reaffirmed Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * interchangeable with gold loan to the extent of Rs 200 Million and fully interchangeable with bank guarantee. Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shakti International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 13.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Shree Abjibapa Education & Charitable TL CRISIL D 69.5 Assigned Trust Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140.4 Assigned Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 340.6 Assigned Fac Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 159 Assigned Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3 Suspended Siddhartha Logistics Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Fac Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Kalyani Agro Products & Industries CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Kalyani Agro Products & Industries TL CRISIL B 84.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Suspended Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Suspended Fac SVG Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 268 Suspended Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme * *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Includes Rs.120 Million interchangeable with letter of credit Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 319.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Triton Valves Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting upto Rs.95.00 Million. Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 56.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed Rupee TL* Withdrawal 63.5 Reaffirmed raj Integrated Textile Park Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.