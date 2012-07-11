Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.24.00 crore
Jainendra Automotive Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Saini Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from
CARE A4
Sjs Holdings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Sns Starch Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Revised from
CARE D
Sps Steels Rolling Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Revised from
CARE A3
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA+(FD) 30000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 289.1 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.29.53 crore
Avon Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Brg Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58.6 Assigned
Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Emson Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 319 Assigned
Jainendra Automotive Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.5 Assigned
Kj Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned
Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422.7 Assigned
Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned
A4
Saini Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 404 Revised from
CARE C
Sjs Holdings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 359.5 Assigned
Sls Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sns Starch Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 340 Revised from
CARE D
Sps Steels Rolling Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6318 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Ultratech Cement Ltd. LT NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Vemb Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
