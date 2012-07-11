Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.24.00 crore Jainendra Automotive Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Saini Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE A4 Sjs Holdings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sns Starch Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Revised from CARE D Sps Steels Rolling Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA+(FD) 30000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 289.1 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.29.53 crore Avon Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Brg Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58.6 Assigned Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Emson Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 319 Assigned Jainendra Automotive Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.5 Assigned Kj Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422.7 Assigned Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Saini Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 404 Revised from CARE C Sjs Holdings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 359.5 Assigned Sls Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sns Starch Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 340 Revised from CARE D Sps Steels Rolling Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6318 Revised from CARE BBB- Ultratech Cement Ltd. LT NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Vemb Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)