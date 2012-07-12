Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Cm Auto Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Gammon India Ltd. CP (CP) issue /ST CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Debt (STD) Gammon India Ltd. CP (CP) issue /ST CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Debt (STD) * * carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Gammon India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 285 Assigned Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Fac (Non Fund CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed based) Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Arunoday Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Bio Ethanol Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 281.9 Revised from CARE BB- Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.3 Assigned Cm Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.8 Assigned Gammon India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Revised from CARE AA- Gammon India Ltd. NCDs CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE AA- Gammon India Ltd. Nonconvertible CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Revised from Debentures CARE AA Gammon India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 90 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Gammon India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 300 Revised from /CARE A1+ (SO) CARE AA- (SO) Gammon India Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 104000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- Hdb Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 224.4 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 300 Assigned Subordinated Tier II Debt issue (Series VII) Mahalaxmi Buildhome Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.5 Assigned Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE BB 39.4 Reaffirmed Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac (Fund CARE BB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed based) A4 Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL)@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 44.9 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Flexituff International limited Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. NCD - XIV CARE AA+ 6000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Assigned Ltd. Shriram Transport Finance Company Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) - Assigned Ltd. Shriram Transport Finance Company Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Assigned Ltd. Facility Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 387.4 Assigned Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 450 Assigned A2+ Tharaj Castings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 10.38 cr Welspun Corp Ltd NCD (NCD) issue * CARE AA- 10000 Assigned *The NCDs would have tenure of ten years with repayment in three installments starting from 8th year from the date of issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)