Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.N. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned
Cm Auto Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Gammon India Ltd. CP (CP) issue /ST CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Debt (STD)
Gammon India Ltd. CP (CP) issue /ST CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Debt (STD) *
* carved out of sanctioned working capital limits
Gammon India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed
Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 285 Assigned
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Fac (Non Fund CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
based)
Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.N. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Arunoday Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned
Bio Ethanol Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 281.9 Revised from
CARE BB-
Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.3 Assigned
Cm Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.8 Assigned
Gammon India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Revised from
CARE AA-
Gammon India Ltd. NCDs CARE A+ 5000 Revised from
CARE AA-
Gammon India Ltd. Nonconvertible CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Revised from
Debentures CARE AA
Gammon India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 90 Revised from
CARE AA- (SO)
Gammon India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 300 Revised from
/CARE A1+ (SO) CARE AA- (SO)
Gammon India Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 104000 Revised from
A1+ CARE AA-
Hdb Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 5000 Assigned
Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 224.4 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 300 Assigned
Subordinated Tier
II Debt issue (Series VII)
Mahalaxmi Buildhome Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.5 Assigned
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE BB 39.4 Reaffirmed
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac (Fund CARE BB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed
based) A4
Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL)@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 44.9 Revised from
CARE BBB(SO)
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Flexituff International
limited
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. NCD - XIV CARE AA+ 6000 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Company Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Assigned
Ltd.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) - Assigned
Ltd.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Assigned
Ltd. Facility
Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 387.4 Assigned
Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 450 Assigned
A2+
Tharaj Castings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.3 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 10.38 cr
Welspun Corp Ltd NCD (NCD) issue * CARE AA- 10000 Assigned
*The NCDs would have tenure of ten years with repayment in three installments starting from 8th
year from the date of issue
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)