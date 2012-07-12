Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1210 Reaffirmed Basic India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 98.9 Reaffirmed Fac Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2700 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Central UP Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 135 Reaffirmed Central UP Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Central UP Gas Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Fac Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 407.5 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 93.4 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Gupta Steel (ship breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 996.5 Reaffirmed International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1443 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Prasanthi Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3 Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL 940 Reaffirmed A2+(SO) Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Saleem Leather & Shoe Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Saleem Leather & Shoe Exports Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 28 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Ltd Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries Bill CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd Purchase-Discounting Fac Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries Rupee TL CRISIL A3 31.9 Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd Sumeet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 750 Suspended Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Uniroyal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Anjani Goods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Fac Bagmane Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1488.5 Assigned Balaji Cotton Ginning Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Balaji Cotton Ginning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 32 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Basic India Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reassigned Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 145.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers' credit, and short-term loans. Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Fac Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 131* Suspended * Includes cheque discounting facility of Rs.10.0 million Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Fac C.L. Gulhati & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL C C.L. Gulhati & Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL C Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 372.5 Suspended Fac Central UP Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Continental Automotive (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 900 Withdrawn Continental Automotive (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 189 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac D V S Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20* Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting * Non Letter of Credit Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10^ Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting ^Letter of Credit Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Assigned * interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 20.Million Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended *Includes sub-limit for Packing Credit of Rs7.5 Million and proposed facility of Rs.80 Million Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended #Includes a proposed facility of Rs.39.0 Million Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 162 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 150* Reaffirmed Discounting *Non - Letter of Credit Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50* Reaffirmed Discounting *Letter of Credit Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 32 Reaffirmed Fac Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Gupta Steel (ship breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 104.4 Assigned Fac Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.6 Assigned Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 250* Reassigned * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs 40 Million LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed interchangeable with Cash Credit(CC) LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 627 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 318.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ PBEL Property Development (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 440 Assigned Ltd Fac Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 350* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs 60 Million Pratibha CRFG JV CC* CRISIL 550 Reaffirmed A-(SO) *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan / Sight Letter of Credit / Usance Letter of Credit Pratibha CRFG JV CC* CRISIL 560 Reaffirmed A-(SO) *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.500.0 Million Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 32.3 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Saikiran Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Shree Saikiran Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 89 Suspended Ltd Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries LOC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Bhopal Pvt Ltd Sumeet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 510 Suspended Sumeet Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 103.2 Suspended Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Uniroyal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 64.9 Suspended Uniroyal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 42* Reaffirmed Discounting *Non Letter of Credit United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 340 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)