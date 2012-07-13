Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+@ 970.7 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+@ 160 Fac B.L. International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency B.L. International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed B.L. International LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 320 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 6520 Assigned *Interchangeable with short term loans and overdraft to the extent of Rs. 2570 million Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loans* CRISIL A1+ 3150 Assigned *Interchangeable with short term loans and overdraft to the extent of Rs. 2570 million Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned Kabra Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Modern Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Modern Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 145 Assigned Munjal Showa Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 770 Reaffirmed # Includes Rs 300 million adhoc unsecured Import Letter of Credit limit. Munjal Showa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd BG CRISIL A3 166.8 Assigned Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 193.3 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bills CRISIL A1 1078 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Sales Bills CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 40.2 Reaffirmed Fac Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 128 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 87 Reaffirmed * With Letter of Credit sub limit for Rs 47.5 Million for one time import of Plant & Machinery Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA-@ 4496.7 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA-@ 1000 Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA-@ 872.6 B D Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 157 Reaffirmed B D Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed B.L. International Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB B.L. International TL CRISIL BB- 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 194.8 Reaffirmed Fac Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 175.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Fac Bharat Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL D 200 Assigned Bharat Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Global Institute of Technology Society TL CRISIL BB 130.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 4516.8 Assigned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 55.6 Assigned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5757.6 Assigned Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Assigned Fac Kabra Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 99 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 56.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Modern Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Munjal Showa Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA 70 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AA 220 Reaffirmed Borrowings Munjal Showa Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 160 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank overdraft Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prakash Sponge Iron and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PRAMERICA ASSET MANAGERS Pvt Ltd Pramerica Ultra ST CRISIL Reaffirmed Bond Fund AAAmfs * * The rating has been removed from Notice of Withdrawal on request of Pramerica Asset Managers Private Limited Prime Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ravani Developers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 84.8 Reaffirmed Ravani Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2415.2 Reaffirmed Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1710 Assigned Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISILA+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 100* Reaffirmed *Inclusive of a sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill purchase of Rs.20 Million Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Assigned Secan Invescast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.8 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79.2 Reaffirmed Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24 Assigned Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 34 Assigned *Represents lending to traders Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 45 Assigned ^Represents lending to farmers Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 8 Assigned Shree Mahalaxmi Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 5564.7 Reaffirmed Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71 Reaffirmed Trilok Cotton Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 6.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.