Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Revised from CARE A3 Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 4775 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd CP Programme CARE A1+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Micro Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 250 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Micro Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+% 750 Revised from CARE A1 Micro Technologies (India) Ltd CP CARE A2+% 500 Revised from CARE A1 Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 100 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Revised from (Proposed) (in-principle) CARE A1 (SO) (in- principle) Royalline Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Assigned Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Remedies Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amar Remedies Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1547.7 Reaffirmed B.C. Mohanty & Sons Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP - 5000 Withdrawn Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD - II CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD - I CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Amount Reduced from Rs. 2000 Crore Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2276.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 2548 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 335 Assigned Leo Meridian Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended Projects & Hotels Ltd Micro Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Revised from CARE A (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 170 Revised from CARE A (SO) Micro Secure Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac Proposed) CARE BBB+ (SO) 130 Revised from CARE A (SO) Micro Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+% 1250 Revised from CARE A Micro Technologies (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+% 1000 Revised from CARE A/CARE A1 Micro Technologies (India) Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE 1000 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2+ CARE A % Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 34 Reaffirmed [Formerly Known As Ineos Abs (India) Ltd] Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1510 Reaffirmed [Formerly Known As Ineos Abs A1+ (India) Ltd]