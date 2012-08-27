Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Camlin Fine Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Suspended Camlin Fine Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 360 Suspended Camlin Fine Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Suspended Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Classic Diamonds India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 520 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 165 Reaffirmed Fac Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Fac Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4420 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded Discounting@ from CRISIL A2 @ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of DBS Bank Ltd and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively. IDMC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Bank Guarantee sub limit up to a maximum of Rs 25.0 Million Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed # Includes Bank Guarantee Sub Limit up to a maximum of Rs 5.0 Million Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed KEC Industries Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 120 Suspended # Rs. 20 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Krishna Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Modern Jewellers Gold Loan CRISIL A2 50 reaffirmed MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Nuova Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Nuova Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Nuova Shoes LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned PSV Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 reaffirmed Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 126.4 Assigned Tecpro Infra-Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Tecpro Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A2 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Tecpro Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 16500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Rs.8.35 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term money market loan, Rs.250 Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyers credit. Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A2 16500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ***Includes sub limit of Rs.3 Billion for third party guarantees Tecpro Infra-Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 9500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ** Includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for EPC,Rs.500 Million of clearing against cheques, Rs.20 Million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.1.1 Billion of Inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.1.65 Billion for Working Capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.300 Million of vendor finance facility The Great Eastern Institute of Maritime 1 year Pre-Sea Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Training for Graduate Engineers The Great Eastern Institute of Maritime 1 year Pre-Sea Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Diploma in Nautical Science The Great Eastern Institute of Maritime 1 Pre-Sea Training Grade 1 - Assigned Studies for Electro Technical Officer The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 25 Assigned Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Anish Studios Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Fac Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 550 Assigned Asphalt India Corporation CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Bhanu Paddy & Rice Company CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Bhanu Paddy & Rice Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Camlin Fine Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan - 209.6 Suspended Fac Camlin Fine Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Suspended Camlin Fine Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 160.4 Suspended Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 12.4 Assigned Fac Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Classic Diamonds India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Classic Diamonds India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 3300 Suspended Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 422.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Gherzi Eastern Ltd BG Suspended 225 Suspended Gherzi Eastern Ltd Overdraft Fac Suspended 30 Suspended Gherzi Eastern Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Suspended 75 Suspended Fac Global Airport and Ground Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Ltd Fac Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 117 Reaffirmed Haryana Power Generation Corporation Corporate Credit CCR D - Downgraded Ltd Rating from CCR BB+ Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 365.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded Retention Money from CRISIL BBB+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of Corporation Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits IDMC Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed IDMC Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit up to a maximum of Rs 100 Million and includes Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit sub limit up to a maximum of Rs 15cr Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed @ Includes a Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit sub-limit up to a maximum of Rs 60 Million Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of Rs.125 Million J R Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B J R Strips Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 55 Assigned J R Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned J R Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned J R Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Fac KEC Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Suspended *Rs. 12.5 Million fully interchangeable with CC against book debt and Rs. 8.0 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit limit. Krishna Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Fac Krishna Developers CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.7 Assigned Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Assigned Fac Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Assigned Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 9.4 Assigned Fac MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 19.1 Assigned MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B 250 Assigned Pooja Constructions CC Cash Credit 150 Suspended Pooja Constructions LT Loan Long-Term 350 Suspended Loan Pooja Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan Proposed 100 Suspended Fac Long-Term Bank Loan Facility PSV Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned PSV Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rahavendar Hospitals CC CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Rahavendar Hospitals TL CRISIL B+ 93.5 Assigned RV Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned RV Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Sanraj Poly Printers CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs 1.00 Million for bank guarantee Sanraj Poly Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 119.9 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B 190 Assigned Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 360 Assigned Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned Fac Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned Fac Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 67 Assigned Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Vega Solar Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Yesskay Renewable Venture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Yesskay Renewable Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.