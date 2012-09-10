Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4 A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Bentex Control & Switchgear Co BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bentex Control & Switchgear Co LOC CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Assigned Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Fac G R Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1462.5 Suspended Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 26.5 Reaffirmed Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 4044 Reaffirmed Ltd Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Mehek Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 320 Downgraded Credit^*# from CRISIL A4 ^ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.70.0 Million *Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.50.0 Million # Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.120. Nemi Chem LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 526.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 300 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac* A1+ * Includes a sub limit of Rs.300.0 Million for Letter of Credit and short term loan Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1157.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Assigned SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Statcon Power Controls Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed # includes a Foreign BG sublimit of 30 Million Statcon Power Controls Ltd Letter of Comfort* CRISIL A3 64.5 Reaffirmed * includes a FLC sublimit of Rs. 60 Million Statcon Power Controls Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 0.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2.65 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, supplier's credit undertaking and letter of undertaking with a sub limit of Rs.0.50 Billion of bank guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL 36500 Reaffirmed Including CP A1+(SO) Enhanced from Rs.31.5 Billion* * Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL 6.8 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) * Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Super Screws Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Super Screws Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Fac Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 201.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bentex Control & Switchgear Co CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 155.6 Reaffirmed Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2155 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 2065 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 364.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47.7 Reaffirmed Fac G R Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 280 Suspended Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 157.5 Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Rs.100 Million of packing credit and post shipment credit Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL** CRISIL B+ 246 Reaffirmed **Sub limit of Rs.52.5 Million of foreign Letter of Credit Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 262.5 Reaffirmed Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 47.3 Reaffirmed Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Fac Khandesh College Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Assigned Fac Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt CC# CRISIL BBB+ 325 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB # fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank guarantee (BG) Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 213 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3818 Upgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL BBB Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 3380 Reaffirmed Fac Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Loan* CRISIL A 810 Reaffirmed *Upto Rs. 160 Million interchangeable with letter of credit/ bank guarantee. MRG Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed MRG Auto Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Nemi Chem CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P & M Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed PLR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 177.4 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdStandby LOC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.4 Assigned Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 120 Assigned *Includes bill discounting sublimit of Rs. 40 Million Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Assigned SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 32.5 Assigned SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned *Includes Sublimit for Export Packing Credit facility and Foreign Bills Purchase of 40.00 Million SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Statcon Power Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Statcon Power Controls Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A 0.6 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd CC/WC Demand CRISIL A 1 Reaffirmed Loan/Bill Discounting Sterlite Energy Ltd Proposed LOC/Letter CRISIL A 2.5 Reaffirmed of Undertaking Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Undertaking* AA+(SO) * Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Super Screws Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Super Screws Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Super Screws Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fac Super Screws Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd did not participate in the rating process. Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 86.3 Reaffirmed Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.