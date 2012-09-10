Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL
A4
A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Bentex Control & Switchgear Co BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Bentex Control & Switchgear Co LOC CRISIL D 3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Assigned
Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed
Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
Fac
G R Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1462.5 Suspended
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed
Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 26.5 Reaffirmed
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 4044 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Mehek Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 320 Downgraded
Credit^*# from CRISIL
A4
^ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.70.0 Million
*Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.50.0 Million
# Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.120.
Nemi Chem LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 526.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 300 Downgraded
Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL
Fac* A1+
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.300.0 Million for Letter of Credit and short term loan
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1157.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Assigned
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Statcon Power Controls Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
# includes a Foreign BG sublimit of 30 Million
Statcon Power Controls Ltd Letter of Comfort* CRISIL A3 64.5 Reaffirmed
* includes a FLC sublimit of Rs. 60 Million
Statcon Power Controls Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 0.5 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2.65 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, supplier's credit undertaking and letter of
undertaking with a sub limit of Rs.0.50 Billion of bank guarantee
Sterlite Energy Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL 36500 Reaffirmed
Including CP A1+(SO)
Enhanced from Rs.31.5 Billion*
* Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd
Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL 6.8 Reaffirmed
A1+(SO)
* Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd
Super Screws Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Super Screws Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed
Apcotex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 201.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Bentex Control & Switchgear Co CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 155.6 Reaffirmed
Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2155 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 2065 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 364.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
G R Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 280 Suspended
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 157.5 Reaffirmed
* Sub limit of Rs.100 Million of packing credit and post shipment credit
Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL** CRISIL B+ 246 Reaffirmed
**Sub limit of Rs.52.5 Million of foreign Letter of Credit
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 262.5 Reaffirmed
Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 47.3 Reaffirmed
Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 13.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Khandesh College Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Assigned
Fac
Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt CC# CRISIL BBB+ 325 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
# fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank guarantee (BG)
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 213 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3818 Upgraded
Ltd Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed
Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 3380 Reaffirmed
Fac
Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Loan* CRISIL A 810 Reaffirmed
*Upto Rs. 160 Million interchangeable with letter of credit/ bank guarantee.
MRG Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed
MRG Auto Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Nemi Chem Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Nemi Chem CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 122.5 Reaffirmed
Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
P & M Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
PLR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned
R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 177.4 Reaffirmed
Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdStandby LOC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.4 Assigned
Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 120 Assigned
*Includes bill discounting sublimit of Rs. 40 Million
Sri Varahiamman Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Assigned
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 32.5 Assigned
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
*Includes Sublimit for Export Packing Credit facility and Foreign Bills Purchase of 40.00
Million
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
Statcon Power Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Statcon Power Controls Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A 0.6 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Energy Ltd CC/WC Demand CRISIL A 1 Reaffirmed
Loan/Bill Discounting
Sterlite Energy Ltd Proposed LOC/Letter CRISIL A 2.5 Reaffirmed
of Undertaking
Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed
Undertaking* AA+(SO)
* Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd
Super Screws Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Super Screws Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Super Screws Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Fac
Super Screws Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
* The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
did not participate in the rating process.
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 86.3 Reaffirmed
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
