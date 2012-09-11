Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Anshul Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Anshul Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.4 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Babolatt Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Babolatt Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4* 14.8 Reaffirmed
*Rs.5.0 million interchangeable with packing credit
Dharamchand Paraschand Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 660 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A1 810 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.160 Million, gold loan against
ICICI approved credit limit of Rs.160 Million, and Stand - by Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.160
Million. The aggregate outstanding of all the sub limits as proposed above, shall not exceed the
overall limit for the facility.
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 890 Reaffirmed
Fac
Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Withdrawal
Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Withdrawal
FE (India) Ltd LOC BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed
FE (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed
G I Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed
Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed
*Includes Sublimit of Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase/ Discount of Rs. 90.00 Million and Post
Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency within Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase limit
to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million
Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
HM Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 275 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.7 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A1 3 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Suspended
Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Suspended
Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Assigned
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 610 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed
Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Nash Products LOC# CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Nash Products BG$ CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 20* Assigned
* The utilisation of Cash Credit, Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit is capped at
Rs. 110 Million
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45* Assigned
* The utilisation of Cash Credit, Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit is capped at
Rs. 110 Million
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Profile BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice Export Packing credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd
Thane Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Reaffirmed
Tips Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Anshul Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Assigned
Anshul Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Fac
Anshul Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned
Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.6 Reaffirmed
Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 255 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
ASL Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
ASL Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Atharva Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 121.9 Reaffirmed
Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 28.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Babolatt Associates TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Babolatt Associates CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 95 Reaffirmed
Fac
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
Coldspace Agrotech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 358.7 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 54.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 24 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Fac
Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Withdrawal
Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 53 Withdrawal
Fac
FE (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
G I Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 12.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 422.7 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
HM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 108 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.4 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 71.6 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 228 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A 158.8 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 293.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 2600 Assigned
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 800 Assigned
Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3633 Suspended
Mandhana Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 1620 Suspended
Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Medicamen Biotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
MGR Enterprises CC* CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
*Includes a sublimit for Letter of Credit up to Rs. 10.0 Million
MGR Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 19.9 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 48.7 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed
Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.8 Reaffirmed
Nadia Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Nash Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 56 Reaffirmed
Nash Products CC* CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 7.50 Million for Export Packing CreditPacking Credit in Foreign
CurrencyForeign Bill Discounting
Pink Star Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed
Pink Star WC TL CRISIL B 25.3 Reaffirmed
Pink Star Export Packing Credit CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Pink Star Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45* Assigned
* The utilisation of Cash Credit, Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit is capped at
Rs. 110 Million
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 212.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned
Fac
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
*EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs. 15 Million
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
*EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs. 15 Million
Sri Lakshmi Profile LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Profile CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd
Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd
Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 44.4 Reaffirmed
Mill Pvt Ltd Fac
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 1)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund Series 2 - 3 Years
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund - Series I (5 years plan)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series B)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series A)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series B)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series A)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 5 Years (Series 5)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 10)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 9)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 7)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 6)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 5 Years (Series 6)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 5 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 5 Years (Series 3)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 8)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 7)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 5)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 5)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 4)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 3 Years (Series 6)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 3)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund 2 Years (Series 2)
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund Series 2 - 5 Years
Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAA(SO)
Fund - Series 3 (3 years)
Suryachambal Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78 Reaffirmed
Suryachambal Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Suryachambal Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Suryachambal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Fac
Thane Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.9 Reaffirmed
Tips Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Tips Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 163.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tips Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 22.8 Assigned
Fac
Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.2 Assigned
Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
V.R. Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 99 Assigned
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
