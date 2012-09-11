Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Anshul Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Anshul Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.4 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Babolatt Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Babolatt Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4* 14.8 Reaffirmed *Rs.5.0 million interchangeable with packing credit Dharamchand Paraschand Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 660 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Duroflex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A1 810 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.160 Million, gold loan against ICICI approved credit limit of Rs.160 Million, and Stand - by Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.160 Million. The aggregate outstanding of all the sub limits as proposed above, shall not exceed the overall limit for the facility. Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 890 Reaffirmed Fac Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Withdrawal Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Withdrawal FE (India) Ltd LOC BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed FE (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed G I Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase/ Discount of Rs. 90.00 Million and Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency within Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase limit to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Fac Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned HM Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 275 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.7 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A1 3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Suspended Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Suspended Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Assigned Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 610 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nash Products LOC# CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Nash Products BG$ CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 20* Assigned * The utilisation of Cash Credit, Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit is capped at Rs. 110 Million Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45* Assigned * The utilisation of Cash Credit, Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit is capped at Rs. 110 Million Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Profile BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice Export Packing credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Thane Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Anshul Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Assigned Anshul Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned Fac Anshul Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.6 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 255 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ASL Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- ASL Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Atharva Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 121.9 Reaffirmed Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 28.1 Reaffirmed Fac Babolatt Associates TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Babolatt Associates CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 95 Reaffirmed Fac Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Coldspace Agrotech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 358.7 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 54.2 Reaffirmed Fac Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 24 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Fac Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Withdrawal Evershine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 53 Withdrawal Fac FE (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed G I Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 12.7 Reaffirmed Fac Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 422.7 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed HM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 108 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.4 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 71.6 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 228 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A 158.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 293.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 2600 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 800 Assigned Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3633 Suspended Mandhana Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 1620 Suspended Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Medicamen Biotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MGR Enterprises CC* CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B *Includes a sublimit for Letter of Credit up to Rs. 10.0 Million MGR Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 19.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 48.7 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.8 Reaffirmed Fac Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.2 Reaffirmed Fac Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Nadia Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nash Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 4 Reaffirmed Fac Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 56 Reaffirmed Nash Products CC* CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 7.50 Million for Export Packing CreditPacking Credit in Foreign CurrencyForeign Bill Discounting Pink Star Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Pink Star WC TL CRISIL B 25.3 Reaffirmed Pink Star Export Packing Credit CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pink Star Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Fac Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45* Assigned * The utilisation of Cash Credit, Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit is capped at Rs. 110 Million Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 212.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned Fac Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB 30 Assigned *EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs. 15 Million Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL BB 30 Assigned *EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs. 15 Million Sri Lakshmi Profile LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Profile CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 44.4 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Fac Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 1) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund Series 2 - 3 Years Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund - Series I (5 years plan) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series B) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series A) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series B) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series A) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 10) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 9) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 8) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund Series 2 - 5 Years Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund - Series 3 (3 years) Suryachambal Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78 Reaffirmed Suryachambal Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Suryachambal Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Suryachambal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Fac Thane Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.9 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 163.7 Reaffirmed Fac Tips Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 22.8 Assigned Fac Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.2 Assigned Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned V.R. Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 99 Assigned Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)