Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 281.1 Assigned Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 124.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * Interchangeable with letter of credit Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.7.5 Million for Non LC Bill Discounting Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Discounting Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC7 CRISIL A1 285 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 56 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 112 Reaffirmed Celon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29.5 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 912 Suspended Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2706.2 Suspended Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India WC Loan CRISIL A1 320 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 391.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 310 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A1 Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A2+ 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 G3 Fabrication and Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 27500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit Hightech Healthcare LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Hightech Healthcare BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 325 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 New India Cuprotec LOC* CRISIL A2 120 Withdrawal New India Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Withdrawal Pregna International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2280 Reaffirmed Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Star Global Endura Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Star Global Endura Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned STC Global Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 750 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50# Assigned # 50% interchangeability between Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG # CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ # Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are fully interchangeable TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC #^ CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 70 Million of buyer's credit # Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are fully interchangeable United Polymers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Unnao Distilleries & Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 18 Reaffirmed Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Laval India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with WCDL/Export Finance Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.2 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 41.2 Assigned Fac Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- AR Printing & Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 36.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Including a proposed limit for Rs.19.2 Million and interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency AR Printing & Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC1 CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC2 CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC3 CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC4 CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC5 CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 918.4 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC6 CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Celon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Working Capital in Foreign Currency -FCNR (B) up to Rs.450.0 Million & Letter of Credit up to Rs. 50.0 Million. Celon Laboratories Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed #Includes a sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs. 40.0 Million & Export Packing credit /Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 40.0 Million Celon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 207.5 Reaffirmed Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Assigned Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.1 Assigned Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million overdraft for book debts (ODBD) Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL B 205 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.117.8 Million for foreign letter of credit for machinery Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2591.8 Suspended Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 880 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL A- Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India WC Fac CRISIL A 500 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A- Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 183 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 167 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 1040 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with cash credit Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A G3 Fabrication and Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B *Includes sub-limit for Letter of Credit of Rs.15 Million G3 Fabrication and Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Goyal Yarn Agency Mortgage Loan Fac* CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed * Loan against Immovable Property, sanctioned as a working capital limit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2800 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AA 47200 Reaffirmed Hightech Healthcare TL CRISIL B+ 0.7 Assigned Hightech Healthcare Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 99.3 Assigned Fac Hightech Healthcare Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Hightech Healthcare Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac India MBS 2002 Series I Mortgage loan CRISIL 10598 Assigned receivables Series AAA(SO) I-C Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 136 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Fac Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC limit CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Merrill Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Merrill Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *includes proposed limit of Rs. 20.20 Million Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 93.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- N. A. Shelar & Company Overdraft Fac (LT Fac CRISIL B- 40 Assigned ) N. A. Shelar & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Fac Navya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.40 Million for export packing credit and Rs.50 Million cash credit limit under National Bulk Handling Corporation Navya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Fac New Gujarat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B New Gujarat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B New Gujarat Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B New Gujarat Cotton Industries Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B New India Cuprotec CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Withdrawal New India Cuprotec Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 12.1 Withdrawal Fac New India Cuprotec TL CRISIL BBB+ 5.7 Withdrawal New India Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 22.4 Withdrawal Bk Loan Fac New India Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Withdrawal Pregna International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Fac S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 2.5 million for bank guarantee; Rs. 11.00 million of letter of credit, and Rs. 60 million for FCNRB S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.3 Assigned Fac Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 141.7 Assigned Shri Balaji Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 350 Million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4871.7 Reaffirmed Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 12 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 57.8 Assigned Fac Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Assigned Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Ltd Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned Ltd Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ltd Standard Pesticides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Assigned Star Global Endura Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89 Assigned Star Global Endura Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned Fac Star Global Endura Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned STC Global Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned T.K.International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 63.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- T.K.International Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- T.K.International Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 T.K.International Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 T.K.International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 13.74 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 3.65 Reaffirmed TML Direct Assignment I July 2010 Acquirer payouts CRISIL 6539 Assigned AAA(SO) TML Direct Assignment I September 2009 Acquirer payouts CRISIL 14307 Assigned AAA(SO) Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.0 Million TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Include a sub limit of Rs 150 Million of export packing credit and a sub limit of Rs 5 Million of inland bill discounting TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ TPS Infrastructure Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ United Polymers LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed United Polymers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Fac Unnao Distilleries & Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unnao Distilleries & Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd CC CRISIL A 28 Reaffirmed Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd TL CRISIL A 53.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 