Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac BTS Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 95 Reaffirmed Discounting Howrah Gases Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Howrah Gases Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 18.2 Reaffirmed Inarco Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Inarco Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 294 Suspended Jyoti Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 807.5 Suspended Jyoti Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 53.7 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 880 Reaffirmed KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Fac Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 42.5 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lucas TVS Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Lucas TVS Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 1835 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.1010 million Lucas TVS Ltd Buyers Credit^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed Ltd Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Assigned MSP Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and includes sub-limits of Rs.80 Million for cash credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 50* Reaffirmed Discounting *50% interchangeable with export packing credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Otira Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pearson Drums and Barrels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 P J Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reassigned PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 13000 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 345 Reaffirmed Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Fac Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Rambal Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rambal Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A3+ Rambal Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rambal Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed * Short Term for Inventory Funding Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2625 Reaffirmed TM Tyres Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lucas TVS Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 8.9 Reaffirmed Fac Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 61.6 Assigned Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.4 Assigned BDB Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed * One-way interchangeability with Export Packing Credit full form BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed # One-way interchangeability with Cash Credit full form up to 50 per cent BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac BTS Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 102.4 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Fac Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Howrah Gases Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.30.00 million of WDLC limit by earmarking in Cash Credit Limit Howrah Gases Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 0.3 Reaffirmed HRA Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ HRA Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Inarco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 262 Suspended Jyoti Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30.9 Suspended Jyoti Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 131.9 Suspended Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13.9 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Lahoti Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Withdrawn Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Withdrawn Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Withdrawn Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Withdrawn Fac Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 45 Withdrawn Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.3 Reaffirmed Lucas TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 192.5 Reaffirmed Lucas TVS Ltd WC Demand Loans CRISIL AAA 700 Reaffirmed Lucas TVS Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AAA 547.5 Reaffirmed Lucid Prints TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Lucid Prints LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Lucid Prints BG CRISIL D 1.3 Assigned Lucid Prints CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs 10 Million. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCDs CRISIL AA+ 6801 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 84.39 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 19.62 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Mallabhum Human Resource Development Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Trust from CRISIL BB+ Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Assigned MSP Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ MSP Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 58 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A- 150^ Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 351 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Otira Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed P J Margo Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency (PCFC) and Export Packing Credit (EPC) P J Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 18 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB P J Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 99 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Pearson Drums and Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pearson Drums and Barrels Pvt Ltd Stand By Line of CRISIL D 24 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Pearson Drums and Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Purna Global Textiles Park Ltd TL CRISIL B- 144.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 79.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 29.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Rambal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rambal Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1290 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1205 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Fac S. R. Shipping Co TL CRISIL B- 44.1 Assigned S. R. Shipping Co CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned S. R. Shipping Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 185.9 Assigned Fac Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Withdrawn Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Withdrawn Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Withdrawn Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Withdrawn Fac Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.2 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 96 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Fac Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82 Reaffirmed Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Symed Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Symed Labs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 15143 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Terai Ispat & Trading Ltd CC CRISIL B 200* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Inland Letter of Credit of Rs. 40.00 Million. TM Tyres Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * Includes interchangeable Export packing credit/Packing Credit in Foreign currency limit of Rs.75 Million TM Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Trisons Impex CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million Trisons Impex CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Trisons Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Fac Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 81 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 89.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant Pvt TL CRISIL B 6.2 Assigned Ltd Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant Pvt CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ltd Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned Ltd Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)