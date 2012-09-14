Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Earcanal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Annapurna Earcanal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Fac B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac#* *Includes packing credit up to Rs.15.0 Million.#Includes sub-limit of packing Credit of Rs.15.0 Million. B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland Bills Payable CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed @Includes Sub-Limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.25.0 Million. B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.150 Billion ST CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Debt Programme Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Assigned Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Suspended Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 10 Suspended Fac Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Halcyon Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd ST CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Debt Programme (Enhanced from Rs.12.5 Billion) Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Ltd Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Ltd Vishnu Carpets Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Purchase MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhya Himalayan Water CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Adhya Himalayan Water TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Adhya Himalayan Water Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Fac Annapurna Earcanal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL C B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Fac B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 76.5 Assigned *Includes sub limit of FLC (DP) of Rs 18.0 Million and FLC (DA) of Rs 23.90 Million B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.3 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.10 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.20 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.10 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.20 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.10 Billion Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Programme Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Disha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 319.2 Reaffirmed Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 29 Suspended Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 198.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ^ Letter of credit limit is fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit limit Halcyon Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A 444.5 Reaffirmed *Rs 145.0 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan and Rs. 110.4 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; Rs. 299.50 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 20.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting; Rs. 199.50 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 20.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ^Rs. 100.00 Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs. 30.00 Million for Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Buyer Credit Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1397.9 Reaffirmed Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 Million for Import/Inland Letter of Credit/Buyer Credit and Rs.2.00 Million for Bills Discounting Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan ^ CRISIL B+ 12.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20.00 million for Import/Inland Letter of Credit and Rs.2.00 million for Bills Discounting Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 740 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned Fac Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 18 Assigned Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 17 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 28 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shah Promoters and Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Fac Shah Promoters and Developers TL CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vansh Nimay Infraprojects Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BB- 162.1 Reaffirmed * Term loan from Union Bank of India Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.