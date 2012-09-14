Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Earcanal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Earcanal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Fac
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac#*
*Includes packing credit up to Rs.15.0 Million.#Includes sub-limit of packing Credit of Rs.15.0
Million.
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland Bills Payable CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
@Includes Sub-Limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.25.0 Million.
B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned
B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.150 Billion ST CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Debt Programme
Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Assigned
Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Suspended
Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 10 Suspended
Fac
Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Halcyon Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed
Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Ltd
Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Sundaram Finance Ltd ST CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed
Debt Programme
(Enhanced from Rs.12.5 Billion)
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Ltd
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Ltd
Vishnu Carpets Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Purchase
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhya Himalayan Water CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Adhya Himalayan Water TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Adhya Himalayan Water Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Fac
Annapurna Earcanal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
C
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
B E C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 76.5 Assigned
*Includes sub limit of FLC (DP) of Rs 18.0 Million and FLC (DA) of Rs 23.90 Million
B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.3 Assigned
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.10 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Assigned
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.20 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.10 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.20 Billion NCDs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rs.10 Billion Bonds CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Programme
Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Darshan Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Disha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 319.2 Reaffirmed
Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 29 Suspended
Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 198.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
^ Letter of credit limit is fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit limit
Halcyon Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A 444.5 Reaffirmed
*Rs 145.0 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan and
Rs. 110.4 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; Rs. 299.50 Million includes a sub-limit
of Rs. 50.00 Million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 20.00 Million for Foreign Bill
Discounting; Rs. 199.50 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Export Packing
Credit and Rs. 20.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting
Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
^Rs. 100.00 Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs. 30.00 Million
for Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Buyer Credit
Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1397.9 Reaffirmed
Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 Million for Import/Inland Letter of Credit/Buyer Credit and
Rs.2.00 Million for Bills Discounting
Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan ^ CRISIL B+ 12.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20.00 million for Import/Inland Letter of Credit and Rs.2.00 million
for Bills Discounting
Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB
Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 900 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank
guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting
Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 740 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Muskan Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned
Fac
Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 18 Assigned
Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned
Neo Power Electronics & Projects Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 17 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
D
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 28 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Shah Promoters and Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 19.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shah Promoters and Developers TL CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Vansh Nimay Infraprojects Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BB- 162.1 Reaffirmed
* Term loan from Union Bank of India
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
