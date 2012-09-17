Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ador Powertron Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ador Powertron Ltd BG CRISIL A2 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed BBK Shoes BG CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Assigned Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 391.7 Reaffirmed G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL A2 3 Assigned G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2*^ 260 Assigned * Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.60 million.^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.180 Million. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed International Coil Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Letter of Credit fully interchangeable with bank guarantee International Coil Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Letter of Credit fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LtdLOC# CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed #50% one way inter changeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Limit Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LtdBG# CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed #50% one way inter changeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Limit Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Maheshwari Coal Benefication and BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Infrastructure Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.P.P Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed R.P.P Infra Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Refex Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 192 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 375 Assigned ** Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of buyer's credit of Rs.300 Million and of bank guarantee of Rs.5 Million The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 271.4 Assigned Fac The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 271.1 Assigned Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4* 90 Reaffirmed *Includes Bank guarantee of Rs.5.00 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ador Powertron Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.4 Reaffirmed Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed BBK Shoes TL CRISIL BBB 67.5 Assigned BBK Shoes Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Fac Call Express Construction (India) Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 550 Assigned Ltd Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 333.3 Reaffirmed Fac Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 167 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 1040 Reaffirmed Eden Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.8 Assigned Gargo Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1500 million) ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Withdrawn ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 23500 Withdrawn ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed International Coil Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Janaa Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Janaa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Kalokhe Stone Crusher CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Kalokhe Stone Crusher TL CRISIL D 47.8 Assigned Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 210.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Maheshwari Coal Benefication and CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Infrastructure Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Maheshwari Coal Benefication and TL CRISIL D 66 Downgraded Infrastructure Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.P.P Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers CC CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Fac Rathore Freight Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2750 Withdrawn Sesa Goa Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 # Fac Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivpriya Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivpriya Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed * Includes an Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd CC CRISIL C 7.5 Assigned Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Reaffirmed VIL International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.