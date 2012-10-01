Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28 & 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned Fac ABM International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Ajanta Packaging Export Performance CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Guarantee Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4 Assigned Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1 95 Assigned Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Assigned Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fac ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 4.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India BG* CRISIL A3+ 82.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Rs. 63.00 Million of Bank Guarantee Interchangeable with letter of credit Atlas Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 90 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting-Purchase Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Austin Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed B M R Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed B M R Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Bimla Rice International Proposed Short -Term CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 59 Assigned Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Suspended Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Assigned Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Assigned Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 36.5 Assigned Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 49.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A4 30 Assigned ^ Cash Credit and EPC are fully interchangeable. Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are fully interchangeable but the total Non Fund based limits cannot exceed Rs.350.00 Million Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are fully interchangeable but the total Non Fund based limits cannot exceed Rs.350.00 Million Garden Valley Export Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Garden Valley Export Corporation Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Garden Valley Export Corporation Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non-Letter of Credit Garden Valley Export Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Geojit BNP Paribas Finacial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed Ltd Geojit BNP Paribas Finacial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Gupta Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Gupta Enterprises Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Fac H. R. Timber House LOC CRISIL A4 218 Assigned Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Hyundai Motor India Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Bank guarantee is interchangeable with Letter of Credit Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit*@ CRISIL A1+ 33640 Reaffirmed *interchangeable between Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Short Term Loan, Intra Day Overdraft, Bill Discounting and Bank Guarantee @ Includes Rs.480 million for forward contract Hyundai Motor India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 3260 Reaffirmed Fac Ibrahim Sharief BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non-Letter of Credit; 100 per cent interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bills Discounting(Non-LC) Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned ISC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Jajodia Exports LOC CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Jawahar Medical Foundation BG CRISIL A4 121 Assigned Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 25 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of credit Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.00 Million Leo Schachter Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 1300 Assigned Discounting* *Includes sub limit of Pre-Shipment Financing up to Rs.750.0 Million & Financial Guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit/Payment undertaking Facility (Trade) up to Rs.750.0 Million Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Letraco Kid Leather LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned M.Palanikumar BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned M/S Dushasan Jena BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Maharashtra Solvent Ext. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes Letter of Credit interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 50 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Includes letter of credit interchangeable to the extent of Rs 50 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 29 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs. 5.00 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Fac Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Suspended Neon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL A2 500 Suspended *Includes sublimit of 20.0 Million of Export Packing Credit and 20.0 Million of Export Bill Discounting. Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 47.1 Assigned Nilachal Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non-Letter of Credit Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3 Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee/Foreign Bank Guarantee of Rs. 100 Million Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned * Interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment. Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned * Interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment. Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Suspended R.S.Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 210 Assigned Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Raghuvar (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed Short -Term CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Bk Loan Fac STIC Travels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 12.85 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 42.65 Reaffirmed Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.7 Assigned Uhde India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ USK Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Vijlak Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Acme Housing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Aggarsain Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Fac Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL B+ 38 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ajanta Packaging Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 28.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 127.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 152.5 Assigned Fac Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 47.5 Assigned Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned Fac Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India CC CRISIL BBB 249.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Gold Card Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 81 Reaffirmed Fac B M R Exports TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Assigned B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Assigned B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Fac Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 485 Assigned Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division) CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Bimla Rice International TL CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned Bimla Rice International CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Bimla Rice International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned BMW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1610 Reaffirmed BMW Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Fac Chemline India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 23 Assigned Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 133 Assigned Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Fac Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 96.7 Assigned Fac Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Assigned Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL B 130 Assigned Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Dayal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Dayal Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 196.5 Suspended Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Fac Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Divya Impex CC CRISIL B 98 Assigned Divya Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned Fac Divya Yog Mandir Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 36.5 Assigned Fac Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned Eminent Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 85.5 Assigned Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 1770 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with packing credit and buyer's credit Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 216 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 744.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL B 30 Assigned # Includes sublimit of Rs.27.5 Million one time letter of credit facility for procurement of capital goods. Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 30 Assigned ^ Cash Credit and EPC are fully interchangeable. Ganesh Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Ganesh Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Ganesh Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- **100% interchangeable into Packing Credit Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 191.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Packing credit and Cash Credit are fully interchangeable Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Glomore Constructions TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned GLR Real Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed GLR Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Gopal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Gupta Enterprises Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Assigned against term deposits H. R. Timber House TL CRISIL C 22 Assigned H. R. Timber House CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned Hanuman Cottex TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned Hanuman Cottex CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Hanuman Cottex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 110 Assigned Harshit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Fac Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 29.9 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Ibrahim Sharief Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Fac Ibrahim Sharief CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Fac Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed ISC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.6 Assigned Fac ISC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Jajodia Exports CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Jajodia Exports Standby Line of creditCRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jajodia Exports Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B+ 29.7 Reaffirmed Fac Jawahar Medical Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 77 Assigned Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kastoori Devi Foundation CC CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Kastoori Devi Foundation TL CRISIL B- 59 Assigned Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Kissan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 45.9 Assigned Kissan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 29.1 Assigned Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed M.Palanikumar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Fac M.Palanikumar CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned M/S Dushasan Jena TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Assigned M/S Dushasan Jena CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Maharashtra Solvent Ext. Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 65 Suspended * Interchangeable with packing credit upto a maximum of Rs. 20.0 Million Maharashtra Solvent Ext. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Suspended Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Fac Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * One way interchangeability of Rs.40 million from Cash Credit to Letter of Credit Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Assigned Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.9 Assigned Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned Fac Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 70 Suspended ^ Includes sublimit of Buyers credit of 35.0 Million Neon Laboratories Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended Nilachal Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL B- 245.4 Assigned Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Nilachal Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 380 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 190 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Assigned P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Assigned Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB-# 150 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 110 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Fac Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended R. K. International CC* CRISIL B- 55 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs.5 Million for letter of credit Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Raghuvar (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121 Assigned Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Rajeshree Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajeshree Fibers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Rattan Lal Jindal Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 185 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18 Assigned Fac Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 10000 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL AA+ Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 34.5 Suspended SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17000 Assigned Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B- 69 Assigned Shankar Agro CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Sri Lakshminarayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned STIC Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82 Assigned Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Fac Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned T K Precision Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs* CRISIL 4347 Assigned AAA(SO) *Actual tenure will depend on the level of prepayments in the pool and the exercise of clean-up call option; Additional scheduled excess interest spread, amounting to around Rs.337.7 million (assuming zero prepayments), provides credit support to pass-through certificates (PTCs); Includes second-loss facility of Rs.397.2 million Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL 397.2 Assigned BBB(SO) Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 84.4112 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 4.8888 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 4.1 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A 1.1 Reaffirmed Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1300 Assigned Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 176.6 Assigned Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs. 20.00 million Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Uhde India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Uhde India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Fac Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89 Reaffirmed Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 85 Assigned USK Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20* Assigned *interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs 20.00 Million Vijlak Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijlak Pharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijlak Pharma Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijlak Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Vikromatic Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Vikromatic Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Assigned Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Assigned White House Tiles Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 170.7 Assigned *Includes sub-limit - buyer's credit of Rs.31.85 Million and letter of credit of Rs.25.35 Million. White House Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL D 3.9 Assigned Bk Loan Fac White House Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned White House Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.9 Assigned White House Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.