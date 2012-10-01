Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28 & 29, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned
Fac
ABM International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned
Ajanta Packaging Export Performance CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4 Assigned
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1 95 Assigned
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Assigned
Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Fac
ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 4.1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India BG* CRISIL A3+ 82.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
*Rs. 63.00 Million of Bank Guarantee Interchangeable with letter of credit
Atlas Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 90 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting-Purchase
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
B M R Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
B M R Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Bimla Rice International Proposed Short -Term CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned
Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 59 Assigned
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Suspended
Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Assigned
Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Assigned
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 36.5 Assigned
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 49.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 420 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
^ Cash Credit and EPC are fully interchangeable.
Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 130 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
^ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are fully interchangeable but the total Non Fund
based limits cannot exceed Rs.350.00 Million
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 270 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
^ Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are fully interchangeable but the total Non Fund
based limits cannot exceed Rs.350.00 Million
Garden Valley Export Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Garden Valley Export Corporation Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Garden Valley Export Corporation Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Non-Letter of Credit
Garden Valley Export Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Geojit BNP Paribas Finacial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Geojit BNP Paribas Finacial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gupta Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Gupta Enterprises Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Fac
H. R. Timber House LOC CRISIL A4 218 Assigned
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Hyundai Motor India Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
#Bank guarantee is interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit*@ CRISIL A1+ 33640 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable between Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Short Term Loan, Intra Day Overdraft,
Bill Discounting and Bank Guarantee @ Includes Rs.480 million for forward contract
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 3260 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ibrahim Sharief BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned
Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Non-Letter of Credit; 100 per cent interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign
Bills Discounting(Non-LC)
Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
ISC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Jajodia Exports LOC CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed
Jawahar Medical Foundation BG CRISIL A4 121 Assigned
Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Letter of credit
Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.00 Million
Leo Schachter Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 1300 Assigned
Discounting*
*Includes sub limit of Pre-Shipment Financing up to Rs.750.0 Million & Financial
Guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit/Payment undertaking Facility (Trade) up to Rs.750.0 Million
Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned
Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned
Letraco Kid Leather LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
M.Palanikumar BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
M/S Dushasan Jena BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Maharashtra Solvent Ext. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended
Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed
Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
*Includes Letter of Credit interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 50 Million
Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
* Includes letter of credit interchangeable to the extent of Rs 50 Million
Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 29 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
**Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs. 5.00 Million
Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 16 Assigned
Fac
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Suspended
Neon Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL A2 500 Suspended
*Includes sublimit of 20.0 Million of Export Packing Credit and 20.0 Million of Export Bill
Discounting.
Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 47.1 Assigned
Nilachal Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Non-Letter of Credit
Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL A3
Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee/Foreign Bank Guarantee of Rs. 100 Million
Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
* Interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment.
Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
* Interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment.
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Suspended
R.S.Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 210 Assigned
Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Raghuvar (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed Short -Term CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 12.85 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 42.65 Reaffirmed
Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.7 Assigned
Uhde India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2200 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1+
USK Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
Vijlak Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Acme Housing (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Aggarsain Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL B+ 38 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Ajanta Packaging Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 28.6 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B
Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 127.6 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 152.5 Assigned
Fac
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 47.5 Assigned
Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned
Fac
Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities
ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India CC CRISIL BBB 249.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 81 Reaffirmed
Fac
B M R Exports TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Assigned
B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Assigned
B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned
Fac
Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 485 Assigned
Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division) CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Bharath Cement Products (RMC Division) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Fac
Bimla Rice International TL CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned
Bimla Rice International CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Bimla Rice International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned
BMW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1610 Reaffirmed
BMW Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Chemline India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Fac
Chemline India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 23 Assigned
Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 133 Assigned
Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Fac
Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 96.7 Assigned
Fac
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Assigned
Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Dayal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Dayal Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 196.5 Suspended
Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned
Fac
Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed
Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
Divya Impex CC CRISIL B 98 Assigned
Divya Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned
Fac
Divya Yog Mandir Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 36.5 Assigned
Fac
Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned
Eminent Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 85.5 Assigned
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 1770 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
* Interchangeable with packing credit and buyer's credit
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 216 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 744.8 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BBB+
Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL B 30 Assigned
# Includes sublimit of Rs.27.5 Million one time letter of credit facility for procurement of
capital goods.
Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 30 Assigned
^ Cash Credit and EPC are fully interchangeable.
Ganesh Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ganesh Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
**100% interchangeable into Packing Credit
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 191.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
*Packing credit and Cash Credit are fully interchangeable
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Glomore Constructions TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
GLR Real Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
GLR Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gopal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Gupta Enterprises Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
against term deposits
H. R. Timber House TL CRISIL C 22 Assigned
H. R. Timber House CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned
Hanuman Cottex TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned
Hanuman Cottex CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Hanuman Cottex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 110 Assigned
Harshit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 29.9 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Ibrahim Sharief Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Fac
Ibrahim Sharief CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed
Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
ISC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.6 Assigned
Fac
ISC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Jajodia Exports CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed
Jajodia Exports Standby Line of creditCRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jajodia Exports Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B+ 29.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jawahar Medical Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 77 Assigned
Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Kastoori Devi Foundation CC CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
Kastoori Devi Foundation TL CRISIL B- 59 Assigned
Kedia Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Kissan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 45.9 Assigned
Kissan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 29.1 Assigned
Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
M.Palanikumar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Fac
M.Palanikumar CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
M/S Dushasan Jena TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Assigned
M/S Dushasan Jena CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Maharashtra Solvent Ext. Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 65 Suspended
* Interchangeable with packing credit upto a maximum of Rs. 20.0 Million
Maharashtra Solvent Ext. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Suspended
Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned
Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Fac
Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 140 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
* One way interchangeability of Rs.40 million from Cash Credit to Letter of Credit
Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB+
Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Assigned
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.9 Assigned
Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned
Fac
Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 70 Suspended
^ Includes sublimit of Buyers credit of 35.0 Million
Neon Laboratories Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended
Nilachal Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL B- 245.4 Assigned
Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Nilachal Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 380 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 190 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Assigned
P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Assigned
Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB-# 150 Reaffirmed
Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-# 110 Reaffirmed
Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
Fac
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
R. K. International CC* CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.5 Million for letter of credit
Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed
Raghuvar (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121 Assigned
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Rajeshree Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Rajeshree Fibers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB
Rattan Lal Jindal Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 185 Assigned
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18 Assigned
Fac
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned
Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 10000 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL AA+
Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended
Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 34.5 Suspended
SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17000 Assigned
Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B- 69 Assigned
Shankar Agro CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Sri Lakshminarayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Assigned
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82 Assigned
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned
Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned
Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Fac
Sushila Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
T K Precision Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs* CRISIL 4347 Assigned
AAA(SO)
*Actual tenure will depend on the level of prepayments in the pool and the exercise of clean-up
call option; Additional scheduled excess interest spread, amounting to around Rs.337.7 million
(assuming zero prepayments), provides credit support to pass-through certificates (PTCs);
Includes second-loss facility of Rs.397.2 million
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL 397.2 Assigned
BBB(SO)
Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 84.4112 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 4.8888 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 4.1 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A 1.1 Reaffirmed
Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1300 Assigned
Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 176.6 Assigned
Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs. 20.00 million
Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned
Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned
Uhde India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 1750 Downgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Uhde India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89 Reaffirmed
Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
USK Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned
USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20* Assigned
*interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs 20.00 Million
Vijlak Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Vijlak Pharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Vijlak Pharma Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Vijlak Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL D
Vikromatic Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Vikromatic Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Assigned
Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Assigned
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 170.7 Assigned
*Includes sub-limit - buyer's credit of Rs.31.85 Million and letter of credit of Rs.25.35
Million.
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL D 3.9 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.9 Assigned
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)