Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Consulting Engineers Group Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 192.5 Assigned Equitas Holdings Pvt Ltd Governance and Value CRISIL GVC Assigned Creation Level 2 Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Fac Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 580 Suspended Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) BG# CRISIL A4 140 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) LOC* CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Suspended Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Network Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 420 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 64 Assigned Nitin Castings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 115 Assigned OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Plasto Containers (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Withdrawal Prakash Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Prakash Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Prakash Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A3+ 100 Suraj Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vaibhav Plastimoulds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Notice of Withdrawal Vijayalaxmi Cashew Company Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended Vijayalaxmi Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Suspended Vijayalaxmi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 900 Suspended Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 580 Suspended Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 930 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaishwarya Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1460 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 3367 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISILBBB 45 Reaffirmed Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Bonds CRISIL 500 Withdrawal Sewerage Board A+(SO) Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Bonds CRISIL 420 Withdrawal Sewerage Board A+(SO) Consulting Engineers Group Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Consulting Engineers Group Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.7 Suspended Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Fac Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Fac Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Assigned Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- 188.1 Assigned Ponos IFMR Capital 2012 (SO) Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd - Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB 31.4 Assigned Ponos IFMR Capital 2012 (SO) Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 415 Upgraded from CRISIL B * Includes sub limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 395 Withdrawal (SO) Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed and Rural Development Bank Ltd Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Fac Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) TL CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Manishri Refractories & Ceramics (P) CC CRISIL B- 156 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 71.1 Suspended Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.1 Suspended Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.9 Suspended Fac Network Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Nitin Alloys Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Fac Nitin Alloys Global Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84 Assigned Nitin Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 94 Assigned OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oxford Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14 Assigned Oxford Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B- 132.5 Assigned Oxford Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 53.5 Assigned Fac Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 15.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Plasto Containers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Withdrawal Plasto Containers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Withdrawal Plasto Containers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 16 Withdrawal Plasto Containers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Withdrawal 18 Withdrawal Fac Proficient Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Proficient Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 27 Assigned Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended *Including a sub-limit of letter of credit and bank guarantee of Rs.30.0 Million; Including a sub-limit of packing credit and bill discounting limit of Rs.18.0 Million Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 105 Suspended Fac Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Sainath Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sainath Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Narayan Silk House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shree Narayan Silk House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned Shri Krishan Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Shri Krishan Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Krishan Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 600 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan# CRISIL BBB 1303.9 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 598.7 Fac# Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL BBB 2458.9 Suraj Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.9 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 980.1 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 37.9 Reaffirmed Fac Transcorp International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 141 Assigned Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL* CRISIL BBB- 623.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *includes a Foreign Currency Term Loan of USD 8.2 Million Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 720.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 158.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vaibhav Plastimoulds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Notice of Withdrawal Vaibhav Plastimoulds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.5 Withdrawal Vaibhav Plastimoulds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Withdrawal Fac Vaibhav Plastimoulds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 4.5 Notice of Withdrawal Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)