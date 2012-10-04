Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1 14450 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 172.5 Suspended Berry Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Berry Alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 515 Suspended *the Letter of Credit facility is fully interchangeable with the Bank Guarantee India Tube Mills & Metal Inds. Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 270 Suspended ^Includes a sublimit of Rs.30.0 million for letter of credit Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Jindal Overseas Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Maan Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Maan Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal OCM India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed OCM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Press Kunj LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 168 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 132 Reaffirmed Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill Purchase^CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed ^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase Shivalik Exports Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed ^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase Shivalik Exports Stand by Line of CRISIL A4 10 Credit Shivalik Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 18400 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 5925 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Weavetex overseas Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit*#$ * Includes sub-limit of Rs.110 Mn for Pre-Shipment Credit within Post Shipment Credit of Rs.150 Mn, # Post shipment credit of Rs.50 Mn is convertible with Pre Shipment Credit, $ Post shipment credit of Rs.100 Mn is convertible with Pre Shipment Credit. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abutani Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Abutani Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Fac Abutani Mercantile Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Suspended Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 325.2 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 141.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ashit Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 19 Suspended Ashit Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 75.3 Suspended Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3300 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 560 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 275.2 Suspended Autoline CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 58.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Autoline Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 16.3 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Berry Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Berry Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 235.5 - Berry Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 19.5 - Fac Bhumika Gems Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Bhumika Gems Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed Bhumika Gems TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 88 - Fac GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended India Tube Mills & Metal Inds. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended * includes a sub limit of Rs. 132.6 million of letter of credit. Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended * Withdrawal against effect Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Fac Jindal Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed K.S.R.Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Kashmiri Lal Satpal CC * CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Fully-interchangeable with each other Kashmiri Lal Satpal Packing Credit * CRISIL B+ 250 - * Fully-interchangeable with each other Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal OCM India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed OCM India Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 75.2 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac OCM India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 134.8 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 66 Suspended Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 43 Suspended Fac Ostern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 0.2 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 134.8 Reaffirmed P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 96.9 Suspended P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4 Suspended Fac P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Press Kunj CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Press Kunj Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 36.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Press Kunj TL CRISIL D 35.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 88 Suspended Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shagun Organisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Purchase*^ *Interchangeable with Cash Credit, ^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase Sony India Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 5925 Reaffirmed Fac United Bank of India Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Weavetex overseas Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 