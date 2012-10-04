Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1 14450 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed
Fac
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 172.5 Suspended
Berry Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Berry Alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 170 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 515 Suspended
*the Letter of Credit facility is fully interchangeable with the Bank Guarantee
India Tube Mills & Metal Inds. Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 270 Suspended
^Includes a sublimit of Rs.30.0 million for letter of credit
Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Jindal Overseas Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Maan Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Maan Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
OCM India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
OCM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Press Kunj LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 168 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 132 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill Purchase^CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase
Shivalik Exports Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase
Shivalik Exports Stand by Line of CRISIL A4 10
Credit
Shivalik Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 18400 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 5925 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Weavetex overseas Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Credit*#$
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.110 Mn for Pre-Shipment Credit within Post Shipment Credit of Rs.150
Mn,
# Post shipment credit of Rs.50 Mn is convertible with Pre Shipment Credit,
$ Post shipment credit of Rs.100 Mn is convertible with Pre Shipment Credit.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abutani Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended
Abutani Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Fac
Abutani Mercantile Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Suspended
Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 325.2 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 141.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ashit Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 19 Suspended
Ashit Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 75.3 Suspended
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3300 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 560 Reaffirmed
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 275.2 Suspended
Autoline CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 58.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Autoline Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 16.3 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B
Berry Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Berry Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 235.5 -
Berry Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 19.5 -
Fac
Bhumika Gems Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed
Bhumika Gems Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed
Bhumika Gems TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 88 -
Fac
GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
India Tube Mills & Metal Inds. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended
Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended
* includes a sub limit of Rs. 132.6 million of letter of credit.
Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended
Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended
* Withdrawal against effect
Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
Fac
Jindal Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
K.S.R.Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Kashmiri Lal Satpal CC * CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
* Fully-interchangeable with each other
Kashmiri Lal Satpal Packing Credit * CRISIL B+ 250 -
* Fully-interchangeable with each other
Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Maan Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
OCM India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
OCM India Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 75.2 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
OCM India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 134.8 Reaffirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 66 Suspended
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 43 Suspended
Fac
Ostern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Ostern Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 0.2 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 134.8 Reaffirmed
P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended
P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 96.9 Suspended
P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4 Suspended
Fac
P.S. Steel Tubes Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Press Kunj CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Press Kunj Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 36.7 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B+
Press Kunj TL CRISIL D 35.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 88 Suspended
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shagun Organisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase*^
*Interchangeable with Cash Credit, ^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit
and Foreign Bill purchase
Sony India Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 8500 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 5925 Reaffirmed
Fac
United Bank of India Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Weavetex overseas Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
