Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1092.3 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 131.6 Fac Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Confidence Petroleum India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 223 Suspended Confidence Petroleum India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Fac Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 164 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 26 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Elymer International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Assigned G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3+ Global Calcium Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 235 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 89.5 Suspended Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sahu Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Sahu Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed United Engineering (Eastern) Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Corporation Fac United Engineering (Eastern) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23.5 Assigned Corporation United Engineering (Eastern) BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Corporation United Engineering (Eastern) Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Corporation Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.600 Million Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero FinCorp Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Aanchal Collection Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 55000 Reaffirmed (SO) Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed (SO) Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 4232.6 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 950 Fac Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1093.5 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 247.9 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 52.1 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Issue Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Issue Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Issue Confidence Petroleum India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Suspended Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 907 Suspended Fac Confidence Petroleum India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 580 Suspended Confidence Petroleum India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Elymer International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 219 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Fac Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5509.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 0.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 86 Reaffirmed G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 114.4 Reaffirmed G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.3 Assigned G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 14.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 45.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Global Calcium Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB #Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation of Rs. 55.00 Million Great Eastern Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co. Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1820 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between cash credit facility and short-term bank facility to the extent of Rs.1000 million Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Assigned Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 50 Withdrawal Hotel Marina TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Outlook revised from Stable and Rating Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2420 Outlook revised from Stable and Rating Reaffirmed Jindal Nickel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Kasukurthi Sujatha Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 210.5 Suspended Maruti Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Maruti Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Mata Rani Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 41.5 Assigned Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Foundation from CRISIL BB+ Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil LT Loan CRISIL BB 151 Downgraded Foundation from CRISIL BB+ Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 104 Downgraded Foundation Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Ramesh Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Fac Reliance Capital-Indian Receivable Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 1743.3 Assigned Trust I (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL 1913.6 Assigned AAA(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL 43 Assigned AAA(SO) Surya World Educational Research & TL CRISIL D 778.5 downgraded Charitable Initiative from CRISIL B+ Surya World Educational Research & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 721.5 downgraded Charitable Initiative Fac from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million for bill discounting Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Fac United Engineering (Eastern) WC TL CRISIL C 6.5 Assigned Corporation Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.7 Reaffirmed Fac Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44.7 Assigned Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 91.3 Assigned Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 136 Suspended Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 4 Suspended West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 75.00 Million for Receivables, Rs. 5.00 Million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 5.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)