Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Biological E. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Biological E. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 145 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.135 million BLS Ecotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned BLS Ecotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned EMS & Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 32 reaffirmed *Packing Credit is fully convertible into Foreign Bill Purchase EMS & Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 reaffirmed Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 270 Reaffirmed Lactose (India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Lactose (India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 7.5* Assigned * Includes Sub-Limit Packing Credit of Rs.0.075 Million Lactose (India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18.5 Assigned M/S Valsons BG CRISIL A4 40 reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Maruti Suzuki India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pato Builders Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rahima Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rahima Leather Exports LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 reaffirmed Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12 reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 3.8 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India Pvt Ltd ST Loan * CRISIL A1# 200 * Interchangeable with LC, BC, FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A1# 100 * Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) * CRISIL A1# 250 * Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1# 50 Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LC & BG * CRISIL A1# 80 * Fully interchangeable LC &BG Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1# 367.9 Fac@ @ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.40 Million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs. Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1# 1050 Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1# 350 * Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 Million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1# 500 * Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 Million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose, EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD The Highland Produce Co. Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed *has an LC sub-limit of Rs.7.5 Million. Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50.0* Assigned * includes sub-limit of Overdraft of Rs. 5 million Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit is fully convertible into Foreign Bill Purchase Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Ankit Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL C Bansal Ship Breakers CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed * The facility is fully interchangeable with Inland Letter of Credit Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 reaffirmed Biological E. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 320 (Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Interchangeable with Standby line of credit to the extent of Rs.300 million Biological E. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1779.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Biological E. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ BLS Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed BLS Ecotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 44.6 Assigned E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35.4 Assigned Fac E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Assigned EMS & Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 reaffirmed Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL B 30 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.27.5 million one-time letter of credit facility for procurement of capital goods. Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with export packing credit. Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL B 700 Reaffirmed Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 445 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Fac Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar TL CRISIL BB- 290.3 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 594.7 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Lactose (India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 225.5 Assigned Fac Lactose (India Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.5 Assigned Lactose (India Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned Lactose (India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned M/S Valsons CC CRISIL B 60 reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 157.2 Reaffirmed Fac Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60.8 Reaffirmed Maruti Suzuki India Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 17000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loans/ buyers credit/packing credit/post shipment credit facilities; Upto Rs. 15.65 billion is interchangeable National Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA - Reaffirmed Rating NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Pato Builders Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pato Builders Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 9590 reaffirmed Rahima Leather Exports CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rahima Leather Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 59.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranasaria Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed *Fungible with Cash Credit - Stocks with limit of Rs.70.0 million, Cash Credit - Book Debts with limit of Rs.70.0 Million Ranasaria Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed S P Mani and Mohan Dairy CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 68 reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 61.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 81 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+# 1900 Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+# 300 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL A+# 200 ** Sub-limit LC Rs.200 Million) and BG Rs.80 Million); non-fund based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL A+# 500 *** Sub-limit working capital demand loan WCDL;(Rs.250.0 Million) fully interchangeable with LC/buyer's credit BC), sub-limit BG Rs.200.00 Million) Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A+# 250 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+# 450 ^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting FBD), foreign fill purchase FBP), export packing creditEPC), packing credit in foreign curr Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL A+# 200 ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+# 56.5 Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+# 511.8 Shree Ganesh Agro CC CRISIL BB- 76 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL A 22.8 Assigned (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA 890.6 Assigned (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA 46.9 Assigned (SO) Skyline Commodeal Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Fac Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 310 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 223.8 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 70.7 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 1477.2 Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 3440.9 Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA 388.2 Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1197.9 Withdrawn (SO) The Highland Produce Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54.1 Reaffirmed Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70.5 Reaffirmed Venkar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)