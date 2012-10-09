Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspension Revoked Ambica Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed C.L. Engineering Equipment (India) Pvt BG CRISIL D 0.7 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Calcast Ferrous Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gastech Process Engineering (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 250* Assigned Ltd *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.0 Million Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10 Million Hindustan Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Hindustan Newsprint Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee HT Media Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Fac Inter Carat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 239.9 Reaffirmed Inter Carat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Linkson International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Linkson Ispat & Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M.G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.00^ Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 34.3 Assigned Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1430* Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed under LOC Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 165 Suspension Revoked Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 49 Suspension Fac Revoked Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Suspension Revoked Ambica Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53.2 Reaffirmed Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed C.L. Engineering Equipment (India) Pvt CC CRISIL D 67.3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Calcast Ferrous Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Deutsche Asset Management (India) Pvt DWS Short Maturity CRISIL Place on Ltd Fund AAAmfs 'Notice of Withdrawal' Gastech Process Engineering (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Ltd Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 139 Assigned Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20.7 Assigned Fac Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Assigned Graphite Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL A- 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A Hindustan Newsprint Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Inter Carat Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 200 Assigned IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Kohli Auto Company (S) CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Kohli Auto Company (S) LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Lavanya Gold Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Linkson International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 375 Reaffirmed Linkson International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 103.8 Reaffirmed Linkson International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 46.2 Reaffirmed Fac Linkson Ispat & Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed M.G. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed M.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Melco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 595 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 105* Reaffirmed Ltd *Including sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs. 85.0 Million Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Murli Krishna Chicory Processors Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Ltd Osram India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2220 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loan up-to Rs. 2120 million Parekh Aluminex Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1250 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable' Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3450 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 8550 Reaffirmed Fac S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Fac S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned S.K.A. 