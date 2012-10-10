Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
^^One-way Interchangeability from BG to LC
Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Forward
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST) CRISIL A4+ 78.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 115.7 Reaffirmed
* Includes a Foreign LC sub-limit of Rs.20 Million.
Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Cotton County Retails Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawn
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 590 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed
*Packing credit and post-shipment credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50 per cent.
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed
*Packing credit and post-shipment credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50 per cent.
Dayal Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Dayal Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Dimension Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned
Dimension Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
*50 per cent each of post-shipment credit and packing credit facilities are interchangeable.
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 132.5 Reaffirmed
*50 per cent each of post-shipment credit and packing credit facilities are interchangeable.
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 220 Assigned
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Makalu Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2350 Reaffirmed
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Mazagon Dock Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Mazagon Dock Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
MESO Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Navyug India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Navyug India Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Bills Purchase $@
$ Foreign Documents Bank Purchase /Foreign Usance Bills Purchase,@ Foreign documents bank
purchase/foreign usance bills purchase
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with cash credit limit
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
R M Knitters Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Saab Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 35 per cent
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 393 Reaffirmed
^Fully Interchangeable with packing credit
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 315.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
Coatings Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL A3
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase#
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
** Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5.00 Million for bank guarantee
Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Subhkaran & Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Sukruta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 245 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 605 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 844.4 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Soya Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
^ one way interchangeability from BG to LC Limit, Both way interchangeability between CC And LC
Limit to the extent of Rs.50 Million,One-way Interchangeability from EPC/FBP/FDP/PCFC to LC
Limit to the extent of Rs.200.Milion,&fully Interchangeable from CC to EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD
Ajanta Soya Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Credit***
***One-way Interchangeability from EPC/FBP/FDP/PCFC to LC Limit to the extent of Rs.200.million
;fully Interchangeable from CC to EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD, and one way interchangeability from BG to LC
Limit
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1461.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B- 780 Reaffirmed
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.4 Assigned
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Capithan Exporting Company LT Loan CRISIL B- 21.4 Upgraded
from
CRISIL C'
Chandu Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Cotton County Retails Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 133 Withdrawn
Cotton County Retails Ltd WC Demand Loan Withdrawal 247 Withdrawn
Cotton County Retails Ltd Proposed Fund Based Withdrawal 370 Withdrawn
Bk Limits
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 860 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3354.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.3 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BBB-
D.S. Enterprises CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 130.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed
Dayal Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 68.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Dayal Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 23.8 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BBB-
Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 106 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Dhanera Diamonds Standby Line of creditCRISIL BB+ 82 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB+ 514 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 48 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB
Dimension Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 290 Assigned
Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC* CRISIL B 335 Reaffirmed
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.4 Assigned
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 151.4 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B-
Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 227.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Discounting*
* Under Letter of Credit
Insta Exhibitions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed
Insta Exhibitions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Insta Exhibitions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
K G Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1010.9 Reaffirmed
Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Kirat Crafts CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Kirat Crafts TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with each other
Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL B- 221 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with each other
Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed
Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed
Fac
Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1332 Reaffirmed
M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Makalu Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Mazagon Dock Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
MESO Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Reaffirmed
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 126.7 Reaffirmed
Navyug India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Navyug India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Navyug India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Fac
Navyug India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.4 Reaffirmed
Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 121.5 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BBB+
Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 328.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 465.3 Assigned
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1218 Assigned
*Rs.450.00 million includes packing credit of Rs.400.00 million
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Assigned
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Export Packing Credit@CRISIL D 285 Assigned
@Rs.100.00 million fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting and foreign bills
negotiation
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.7 Assigned
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL D 247 Assigned
Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.4 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B-
Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2970.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
# Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Cash Credit Limit
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with CC Limits
Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1250 Assigned
Polymech Components Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Polymech Components Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 9.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 912.4 Reaffirmed
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
R M Knitters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 82.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
*Interchangeability with foreign currency loan upto Rs.40 Million
R M Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Ravi Earth Movers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 31.8 Assigned
Ravi Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Ravi Earth Movers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.2 Assigned
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Reaffirmed
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 58.1 Reaffirmed
Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with each other
Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL B- 48 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with each other
Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 120.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Saab Engineering Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Saab Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
SBI Global Factors Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68 Reaffirmed
Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs.100.0 million from letter of credit
Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
SMS Parking Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1090 Reaffirmed
Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
Coatings Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL BBB-
Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded
Coatings Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL BBB-
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
Coatings Pvt Ltd Fac from
CRISIL BBB-
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded
Coatings Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL BBB-
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
#100 per cent interchangeable with cash credit
Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 76.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Key Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Sukruta Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Fac
Sukruta Agencies Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Sukruta Agencies LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Synergy Steels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 68 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Vikram Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million for Letter of Credit
Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
