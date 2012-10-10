Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed ^^One-way Interchangeability from BG to LC Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Forward Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST) CRISIL A4+ 78.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 115.7 Reaffirmed * Includes a Foreign LC sub-limit of Rs.20 Million. Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Cotton County Retails Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawn * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 590 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed *Packing credit and post-shipment credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50 per cent. Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed *Packing credit and post-shipment credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50 per cent. Dayal Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dayal Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Dimension Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned Dimension Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed *50 per cent each of post-shipment credit and packing credit facilities are interchangeable. Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 132.5 Reaffirmed *50 per cent each of post-shipment credit and packing credit facilities are interchangeable. Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 220 Assigned K G Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K G Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Makalu Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2350 Reaffirmed Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mazagon Dock Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Mazagon Dock Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed MESO Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Navyug India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Navyug India Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase $@ $ Foreign Documents Bank Purchase /Foreign Usance Bills Purchase,@ Foreign documents bank purchase/foreign usance bills purchase Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with cash credit limit Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed R M Knitters Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Saab Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 35 per cent Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 393 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with packing credit Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 315.6 Reaffirmed Fac Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded Coatings Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase# Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed ** Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5.00 Million for bank guarantee Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Subhkaran & Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Sukruta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 245 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 605 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 844.4 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Soya Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed ^ one way interchangeability from BG to LC Limit, Both way interchangeability between CC And LC Limit to the extent of Rs.50 Million,One-way Interchangeability from EPC/FBP/FDP/PCFC to LC Limit to the extent of Rs.200.Milion,&fully Interchangeable from CC to EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD Ajanta Soya Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Credit*** ***One-way Interchangeability from EPC/FBP/FDP/PCFC to LC Limit to the extent of Rs.200.million ;fully Interchangeable from CC to EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD, and one way interchangeability from BG to LC Limit Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1461.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B- 780 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.4 Assigned Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Capithan Exporting Company LT Loan CRISIL B- 21.4 Upgraded from CRISIL C' Chandu Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Cotton County Retails Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 133 Withdrawn Cotton County Retails Ltd WC Demand Loan Withdrawal 247 Withdrawn Cotton County Retails Ltd Proposed Fund Based Withdrawal 370 Withdrawn Bk Limits Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 860 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3354.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.3 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- D.S. Enterprises CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 130.1 Reaffirmed Fac Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed Dayal Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 68.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dayal Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 23.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 106 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dhanera Diamonds Standby Line of creditCRISIL BB+ 82 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB+ 514 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 48 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Dimension Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 290 Assigned Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC* CRISIL B 335 Reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.4 Assigned Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 151.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 227.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Discounting* * Under Letter of Credit Insta Exhibitions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Insta Exhibitions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Insta Exhibitions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned K G Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ K G Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1010.9 Reaffirmed Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kirat Crafts CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kirat Crafts TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL B- 221 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Fac Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1332 Reaffirmed M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Makalu Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Mazagon Dock Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed MESO Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.2 Reaffirmed Fac Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 126.7 Reaffirmed Navyug India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Navyug India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Navyug India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Fac Navyug India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.4 Reaffirmed Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 121.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 328.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 465.3 Assigned Oceanic Edibles International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1218 Assigned *Rs.450.00 million includes packing credit of Rs.400.00 million Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Export Packing Credit@CRISIL D 285 Assigned @Rs.100.00 million fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting and foreign bills negotiation Oceanic Edibles International Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.7 Assigned Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL D 247 Assigned Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2970.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit # CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed # Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Cash Credit Limit Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed Fac Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with CC Limits Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1250 Assigned Polymech Components Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Polymech Components Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 912.4 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac R M Knitters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Interchangeability with foreign currency loan upto Rs.40 Million R M Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 116.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Radha Madhav Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ravi Earth Movers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 31.8 Assigned Ravi Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ravi Earth Movers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.2 Assigned Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 58.1 Reaffirmed Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 32 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL B- 48 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 120.3 Reaffirmed Fac Saab Engineering Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Saab Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SBI Global Factors Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68 Reaffirmed Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs.100.0 million from letter of credit Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed SMS Parking Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1090 Reaffirmed Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded Coatings Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Coatings Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded Coatings Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BBB- Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded Coatings Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75.6 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed #100 per cent interchangeable with cash credit Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.2 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 76.8 Reaffirmed Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Key Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sukruta Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac Sukruta Agencies Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sukruta Agencies LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Steels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 68 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Vikram Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million for Letter of Credit Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.