Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160# Assigned # Includes Sublimit of Rs 180.0 Million for Buyers Credit Amin Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ # Includes sublimit of Rs.40 Million of Letter of Credit for Capital goods and Rs. 40 Million for Buyers credit Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Fac Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ashish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Bayer CropScience Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Burnpur Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Dena Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Export Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd BG Limit CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Post-Shipment Credit #CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Pre-shipment export packing credit facility; Includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reassigned HPP Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Jumbo Roofings & Tiles LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Knox Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50* Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Buyers Credit for Rs. 30.0 Million KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 105.8 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 45 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed -Discounting Fac Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed # Includes Sub-Limit of Rs. 30 Million of Bank Guarantee & Buyer's credit of Rs.30 Million North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A2 125 Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-Limit of Rs.25 Million of Bank Guarantee Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2500 Reaffirmed R.L. Fine Chem LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Assigned R.L. Fine Chem BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Assigned Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Assigned S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 1485 Assigned S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 3465 Assigned S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 2050 Assigned Fac Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A3+ 175.1 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million Upper India Steel Manufacturing & LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Engineering Co. Ltd from CRISIL A3 Upper India Steel Manufacturing & Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded Engineering Co. Ltd Factoring from CRISIL A3 * Earlier consolidated and captioned under 'factoring & forfeiting' Upper India Steel Manufacturing & Receivable Factoring CRISIL A4+ 170 Downgraded Engineering Co. Ltd from CRISIL A3 Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 20*# Assigned * Includes Sublimit of Rs 20.0 Million for Cash Credit # Includes Sublimit of Rs 180.0 Million for Buyers Credit Amin Explosives Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed *ILC/FLC of Rs.15Million and Bills Discounting of Rs.5 Million as sub limit of cash credit limit Amin Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 64.5 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 32 Million of Export Packing Credit Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 124.1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Autocop (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Bayer CropScience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1100 Reaffirmed * Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed Deepak Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Dena Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 2850 Reaffirmed Bonds Dena Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B *includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million Gajanan Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Gajanan Extraction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Fac Gajanan Extraction Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed GH Induction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 287.4 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC Fac * CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan; Includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 Million Great India Steel Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jamipol Ltd CC* CRISIL A 43 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letters of credit and Bank guarantee,**Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, Letters of credit and Bank guarantee Jamipol Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 57 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs45 million, Buyers Credit of Rs 57 million, Letters of credit of Rs57 million and Bank guarantee of Rs.20 million,Sub-limit of Letters of credit of Rs. 20 Million Jamipol Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Fac Jay Cee Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Jay Cee Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Jay Cee Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Jumbo Roofings & Tiles CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jumbo Roofings & Tiles TL CRISIL BB 52 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Keystone Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Knox Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Knox Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 235.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Fac Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 450 Assigned Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA/ 1000 Reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ * With put/ call option exercisable at the end of first year Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Includes Sub-Limit of Rs.30 Million of Packing Credit, Documentary Demand-cum-Usance Bills Purchase/ Discount limit under L/Cs of Rs.50 million & Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased (FDBP)/ Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased (FUDBP) (within CCH) of Rs. 40 Million. Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 101.5 Reaffirmed Fac Nahar Colours & Coating Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Niwara Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed #Includes Sub-Limit of Cash credit against receivables of Rs.110 Million , DBP/BD of Rs. 40 Million, UBP/BD(against LC) of Rs.40 Million. Orient Glazes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 156.5 Reaffirmed Fac Orient Glazes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 88.5 Reaffirmed Precision Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 409 Downgraded from CRISIL B Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed R.L. Fine Chem LT Loan CRISIL BBB 18.8 Assigned R.L. Fine Chem CC CRISIL BBB 81 Assigned Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54 Reaffirmed Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.1 Reaffirmed Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18.9 Reaffirmed Fac Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 49 Assigned Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 28 Assigned Rishabh Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed ^50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed ^50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39.9 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Samiti Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Samiti Upper India Steel Manufacturing & CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Downgraded Engineering Co. Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit; previous limit included packing credit of Rs.9200 million Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 