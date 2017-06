Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 420 Assigned C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Fac Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Easwari Knitting Works ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Harpat Rai Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 33 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 2539.7 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 395.3 Reaffirmed Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 91.5 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80.9 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 357 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1057 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan^ CRISIL A1+ 308 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 114.6 Reaffirmed Fac Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 41.1 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.7 Reaffirmed Fac Ankur Chemfood Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A Bharat Biotech International Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A Bharat Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dhandapani Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Easwari Knitting Works CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes packing credit sublimit Rs. 8 Million Easwari Knitting Works LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 153 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Easwari Knitting Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Emergency Medical Care Hospital CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Emergency Medical Care Hospital TL CRISIL D 58.8 Reaffirmed First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ First Flight Couriers Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ G. S. Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Grameen Financial Services-Chiron IFMR Junior Assignee CRISIL AA Upgraded Capital 2012 payouts (SO) from CRISIL A (SO) Grameen Financial Services-Chiron IFMR Senior Assignee CRISIL AA+ Upgraded Capital 2012 payouts (SO) from CRISIL AA- (SO) Grameen Financial Services-Gaia IFMR Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A Upgraded Capital 2012 (SO) from CRISIL BBB (SO) Grameen Financial Services-Gaia IFMR Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA Upgraded Capital 2012 (SO) from CRISIL A+ (SO) Harpat Rai Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 51 Reaffirmed Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac Hilton Motors CC CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hilton Motors Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hilton Motors TL CRISIL D 6 Assigned Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.4 Assigned Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Assigned Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 182 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 68 Reaffirmed Fac Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 194 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 49 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 492.8 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 2.2 Reaffirmed Fac M/s. Damodar J. Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar J. Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 332.2 Reaffirmed Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 910.5 Reaffirmed Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 88 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150.2 Reaffirmed Meru Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Meru Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Meru Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 442.8 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 329.2 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Pankaj Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pankaj Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 325 Reaffirmed Fac Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Shankar Industries Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shankar Industries Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shankar Industries Rice Mill Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B- 0.6 Upgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL D Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Assigned Shree Umiya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 137.4 Reaffirmed Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed SMS Vidhyut Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Sooraj Agro Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sooraj Agro Mills (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 19.6 Assigned Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 6.5 Assigned Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.4 Assigned Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2055 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft; interchangeable with working capital demand loan/Short term loan to the extent of Rs.1135 million; interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.100 million Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 130 Reaffirmed Fac Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 426.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.