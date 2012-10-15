Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advika International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Discounting
Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Continental Milkose (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation BG CRISIL A1 545 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1+
Damodar Valley Corporation LOC CRISIL A1 515 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1+
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1250 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Firstsource Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 2750 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Suspended
Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ @ 1380
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ @ 120
Industrial Manufacturers BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended
Industrial Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A3 90 Suspended
Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 17000 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2+
**Interchangeable between bank guarantee and buyer's credit
Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 3000 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL A2+
Man Industries (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2 1000 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2+
Withdrawn
Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Mukesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 1872 Reaffirmed
Fac
Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Patny Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Prime Bond Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Visakhapatnam) BG CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1300 Reaffirmed
Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Line of Credit CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 420 Suspended
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 2 Suspended
Fac
Suraj Industries BG CRISIL A2 6.5 Suspended
Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
*Includes an FBP sub-limit of Rs.20 Million
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.5 Reaffirmed
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned
*Includes Sublimit of Rs.133.30 Million for Letter of Credit
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
#Includes Sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million for Letter of Credit
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL$ CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned
$ Includes Sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million for Letter of Credit
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL% CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned
%Includes Sublimit of Rs.200.00 Million for Letter of Credit
Association of Management studies Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 175 Suspended
Association of Management studies Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 145 Suspended
Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Fac
Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1160 Reaffirmed
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 308 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Fac
Continental Milkose (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4375 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation CC CRISIL A+ 1836 Downgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5584 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL AA-
Damodar Valley Corporation TL CRISIL A+ 41520 Downgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Damodar Valley Corporation Bond Programme CRISIL A+ 1300 Downgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Reduced from Rs.7.75 Billion
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed
Fac*
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans /
short-term loans.
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 5300 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans /
short-term loans.
Etco Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2400 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 515 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Downgraded
Rating from CCR
BBB+
Frontier Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Suspended
Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 643.8 Suspended
GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A # 6800
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
Guindy Machine Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 113 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1750
HBD Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended
HBD Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.4 Suspended
Fac
HBD Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103.6 Suspended
Heritage Educational Society CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAAmfs
Industrial Manufacturers CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Industrial Manufacturers Cheque Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended
Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 0.2 Suspended
Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 192 Suspended
KRIBHCO Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.2 Assigned
Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 26.8 Assigned
Fac
Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
*Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
Man Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed
Mukesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
Mukesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Fac
Mukesh Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Suspended
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 97 Reaffirmed
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 101 Reaffirmed
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Popular Motor Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 99.9 Suspended
Prime Bond Industries CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sagar Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Visakhapatnam) CC CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
School of Management Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
School of Management Sciences TL CRISIL BBB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
School of Management Sciences Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 25.2 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sreelekshmi Cashew Company CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended
Srinath Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8 Suspended
Fac
Suraj Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 69 Suspended
Suraj Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 90.7 Suspended
Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned
Fac
Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Assigned
Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Fac
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Vasanth & Co CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.4 Upgraded
from
CRISIL C
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)