Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advika International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Discounting Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Fac Continental Milkose (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation BG CRISIL A1 545 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Damodar Valley Corporation LOC CRISIL A1 515 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Firstsource Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Firstsource Solutions Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 2750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Guindy Machine Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Guindy Machine Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ @ 1380 Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ @ 120 Industrial Manufacturers BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Industrial Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 17000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ **Interchangeable between bank guarantee and buyer's credit Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 3000 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A2+ Man Industries (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Withdrawn Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mukesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 1872 Reaffirmed Fac Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prime Bond Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Visakhapatnam) BG CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1300 Reaffirmed Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Line of Credit CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 10 Suspended Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 420 Suspended Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 2 Suspended Fac Suraj Industries BG CRISIL A2 6.5 Suspended Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed *Includes an FBP sub-limit of Rs.20 Million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.5 Reaffirmed Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned *Includes Sublimit of Rs.133.30 Million for Letter of Credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned #Includes Sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million for Letter of Credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL$ CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned $ Includes Sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million for Letter of Credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL% CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned %Includes Sublimit of Rs.200.00 Million for Letter of Credit Association of Management studies Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 175 Suspended Association of Management studies Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 145 Suspended Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Fac Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1160 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 308 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Fac Continental Milkose (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AAA 4375 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation CC CRISIL A+ 1836 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5584 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL AA- Damodar Valley Corporation TL CRISIL A+ 41520 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Damodar Valley Corporation Bond Programme CRISIL A+ 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Reduced from Rs.7.75 Billion Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Fac* *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans / short-term loans. Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 5300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans / short-term loans. Etco Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2400 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 515 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Firstsource Solutions Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Downgraded Rating from CCR BBB+ Frontier Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Suspended Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 643.8 Suspended GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A # 6800 Guindy Machine Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Guindy Machine Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Guindy Machine Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 113 Reaffirmed Fac Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1750 HBD Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended HBD Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.4 Suspended Fac HBD Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103.6 Suspended Heritage Educational Society CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs Industrial Manufacturers CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Industrial Manufacturers Cheque Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 0.2 Suspended Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 192 Suspended KRIBHCO Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.2 Assigned Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 26.8 Assigned Fac Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Man Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Mukesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Mukesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Fac Mukesh Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Suspended P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 97 Reaffirmed P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 101 Reaffirmed P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed P.E.S.Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Popular Motor Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 99.9 Suspended Prime Bond Industries CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sagar Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee & Co (Visakhapatnam) CC CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd School of Management Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed School of Management Sciences TL CRISIL BBB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed School of Management Sciences Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sreelekshmi Cashew Company CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Srinath Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8 Suspended Fac Suraj Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 69 Suspended Suraj Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 90.7 Suspended Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned Fac Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 760 Assigned Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Fac Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Vasanth & Co CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.4 Upgraded from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 