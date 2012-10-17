Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Aluminium India BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Aluminium India LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Anandam Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 Assigned ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Assigned BNR Infra & Leasing BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed EMS & Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit is fully convertible into Foreign Bill Purchase EMS & Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed EMS & Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Fac Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 497.8 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shri Varalakshmi Company BG CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Srivari Industries BG CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+# 100 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sylvan Greens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill discounting** CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed **Includes Letter of credit backed sales bill discounting up to Rs 30 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1270 Reaffirmed The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 730 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A2 261.8 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Letter of Comfort CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 300** Reaffirmed **Interchangeability with letter of Credit is Rs.30 Million Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50*** Reaffirmed ***Interchangeability with Bank Guarantee is Rs.10 Million Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit is fully convertible into Foreign Bill Purchase Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Aluminium India CC CRISIL BB- 60 Notice of Withdrawal Anandam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned Anandam Textiles Key CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Anandam Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75.5 Reaffirmed Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 156.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 360 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 545 Reaffirmed Bansal Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Bansal Earthmovers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.7 Assigned BNR Infra & Leasing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned BNR Infra & Leasing CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned EMS & Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed EMS & Exports TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Geo's V/P/L Financial Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Fac Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 198.5 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit of Rs.150 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively, and Rs.50 Million interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit and purchase of bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 420 Reaffirmed Mehta Gold CC CRISIL B+ 120* Reaffirmed *100% sub-limit of gold on loan Mehta Gold Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 53.2 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.1 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Shri Varalakshmi Company CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Shri Varalakshmi Company Rupee TL CRISIL BB 43.6 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB# 600 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB# 1128.5 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB# 576.5 Reaffirmed Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB# 2656.5 Reaffirmed Srivari Industries CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Srivari Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 52.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Swasti Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 1157.5 Reaffirmed Swasti Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Sylvan Greens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Sylvan Greens Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.10.0 Million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed *Short term loan of Rs 250 million and Credit Exposure of Rs 10 million as sub-limits of CC Limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyers Credit# CRISIL AA- 892 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 400 million and Bank Guarantee up to Rs 200 million The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Letter of Credit Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 288.2 Reaffirmed Fac United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed V. Raj Gems CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 29 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 512 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1375.4 Reaffirmed Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL BBB+ 20* Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac *One way interchangeability with cash credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Vinny Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Vinny Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.9 Reaffirmed Fac Vinny Overseas Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Visual & Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research Centre TL CRISIL D 195 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research Centre CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research Centre Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)